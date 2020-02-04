Turkey uses extremists to Libya, local militias say

CAIRO – Syrian militants affiliated with groups such as Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State Group are currently being sent by Turkey to fight on behalf of the UN-supported government in Libya, according to two Libyan militia leaders and a Syrian war monitor.

Both parties in Libya’s civil war receive equipment and support from abroad. But Turkey, which has long trained and funded opposition hunters in Syria and relaxed its borders so that foreign hunters have joined IS, has in recent months transferred hundreds of them to a new war theater in Libya.

The government supported by the UN only controls a shrinking area in West Libya, including the capital Tripoli. It faces a month-long offensive by troops loyal to General Khalifa Hifter, who is affiliated with a rival government in eastern Libya. The United Nations recognizes the Tripoli government, led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, as the legitimate government of Libya because it originated in 2015 from US-mediated talks.

Sarraj is supported by Turkey, and to a lesser extent, Qatar and Italy. Hifter receives support from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. Libya has the ninth largest known oil reserves in the world and many of these countries are apparently hunting for influence to control Libya’s resources.

Libyan militia leaders in Tripoli told The Associated Press that Turkey has brought more than 4,000 foreign hunters to Tripoli and that “dozens” are affiliated extremistly. The two commanders spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue with the media.

The commanders also emphasized different opinions within the Libyan militias about accepting Syrian extremists in their ranks. One said the background of the hunters is not important, as long as they come to defend the capital. The other said that some commanders fear that the hunters will “damage” the image of the Tripoli-based government.

Militias in northern Syria that are supported by Turkey are known to include fighters who previously fought with Al-Qaeda, IS and other militant groups, and committed atrocities against Syrian Kurdish groups and civilians.

The U.N. has repeatedly condemned the flow of weapons and foreign hunters in Libya. But the organization did not respond immediately to reports and accusations from Hifter’s side that Sarraj’s government and Turkey apparently use IS and al-Qaeda-related extremists as mercenaries.

Turkey has not confirmed or denied reports that Syrian hunters have been sent to Libya to support Sarraj, and the Turkish army has not responded to requests for comment.

However, in an interview on television last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “As a combat force we have a different team there. They do not come from within our soldiers. Those different teams and the armed forces will work together. But our high soldiers will coordinate. “He didn’t work.

Rumors of Syrian-backed Syrian hunters in Libya have been around for weeks. Foreign leaders and commentators have pointed to online circulated videos that Syrians seem to be showing in Tripoli. In a video a man with a Syrian accent films the dormitories where he and other hunters live: “Thank goodness we arrived safely in Libya.” Another clip shows a plane full of hunters, some bear fatigues and speak with Syrian accents. .

The Libyan allies of Turkey and the Syrian opposition leaders have denied any organized effort to send fighters to Libya. But in January Sarraj told the BBC that his government “would not hesitate to cooperate with a party to defeat this aggression” by the Hifter forces.

Rami Abdurrahman, the director of the UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory, told the AP that his war monitoring network has found that there are at least 130 former Islamic state or al-Qaeda fighters among the approximately 4,700 that Turkey has supported Syrian mercenaries to fight for Sarraj.

He said the IS militants had joined the so-called Syrian National Army, a patchwork alliance formed by Turkey of various factions that fought against the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Most groups are loyal to Turkey and the SNA was used last year as shock troops in Turkey’s offensive against US-affiliated Kurdish troops in northern Syria.

In theory, a cease-fire mediated by Russia and Turkey continues to exist around Tripoli, but the Libyan warring parties have traded allegations of violations and the shaky file is threatened by collisions. Representatives from Sarraj and Hifter started Tuesday meetings in Geneva to work on a more permanent cease-fire.

The Observatory also quoted a Syrian hunter from Idlib province who volunteered to go to Libya and said he was motivated by Turkey’s financial benefits.

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a fellow of the US-based Institute for Foreign Research who closely follows the armed groups of Syria, said that the promise of payment, Turkish citizenship or the prospect of flights to Europe were the main motives of Syrian hunters going to Libya were sent.

“None of them is committed to the fight in Libya because of personal conviction or ideology,” she said.

A Libyan official at the Prime Minister’s office said that Syrian hunters have been in Libya since the beginning of August. At first, he said they only facilitated the work of Turkish military experts. But as the fighting escalated in mid-December, the number of Syrian hunters who arrived in Libya increased. These hunters are now taking immediate action on the front lines, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters about the subject.

The Tripoli authorities and US officials have also accused Hifter of trusting hundreds of Russian mercenaries. Sudanese armed groups from the Darfur region have recently joined the fighting, according to a report from U.N. experts.

The influx of Syrian, Russian and Sudanese mercenaries has threatened to prolong the war and paralyze international efforts to establish a long-term ceasefire. Last month, a Berlin summit brought together the most important international stakeholders in Libya, but with few concrete results.

Nicholas Heras, a Syrian expert at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, said that Turkey is concentrating on Libya to establish a sphere of influence in the Mediterranean.

“However, the Turks do not want to risk large losses for their own forces when the Turkish army has built a proxy of Syrian hunters that can strengthen the Libyan hunters,” he said.

Associated Press writers Sarah El Deeb in Beirut and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.

Sam Magdy, The Associated Press