Turkey urges Russia to end the strikes in Syria and calls the overwhelming influx of refugees – National

A Turkish delegation was on Monday for talks about Syria in Russia after it was reported that Russian-supported attacks there had forced tens of thousands more Syrians to flee to Turkey.

Around 3.7 million Syrians already live in Turkey – the largest refugee population in the world. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he could not handle a new influx and called on Russia to stop the strikes in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

The Turkish-based foundation for humanitarian aid announced on Monday that 120,000 Syrians had fled to the Turkish border – more than 80,000 according to Erdogan's estimate.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to retake the Idlib region, the last major area of ​​Syria that was still under the control of the rebels after eight and a half years of civil war.

Russia and Iran supported Assad's forces during the Syrian conflict, while Turkey supported Syrian rebels who are fighting Assad.

Russian and Syrian army planes target civilian convoys trying to flee Maarat al-Numan city in Idlib. Hundreds of families remained trapped there, activists and aid groups said.

"It's a tragic situation for civilians who stay in the city, as Russian jets hit every convoy that leaves the city, while those who could reach areas closer to the border find no shelter," said Mohamad Rasheed, an activist in the region .

Focus on Libya too

Despite sanctions, Turkey is pushing offensive in Syria

The Syrian army said Monday that it had fought violent battles in southeastern Idlib and conquered several villages after killing a large number of terrorists.

"People lie on the floor and sleep outdoors, without blankets and under rain and cold," said Feras Saad, who had fled the city with his family and found refuge in the border village of Harabosh.

Moscow and Damascus both deny the accusation of indiscriminately bombing civilian areas and claim that they are fighting Islamist fighters inspired by Al Qaeda.

According to a Turkish diplomatic source, the delegation in Russia will also discuss the possible deployment of troops and military support to Turkey in Libya after Ankara and Tripoli signed a military cooperation agreement last month.

Iran, Russia and Turkey cannot agree on a ceasefire for Idlib, Syria

Russia said it was concerned about such an operation.

Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey could increase military support for the Fayez al-Serraj-backed government of the National Agreement (GNA), which is fighting an offensive by the Eastern Libyan armed forces led by Khalifa Haftar.

Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have supported Haftar's forces.

Later on Monday, the Turkish foreign ministry said that Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had phoned his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss developments in Syria and Libya. No further details were given.

