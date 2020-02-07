Turkey sends more troops and tanks to Syria while Idlib attacks

BEIRUT – Several Turkish armored vehicles and tanks entered rebel-controlled northwest Syria early Friday. The recent reinforcements that Ankara sent in as part of a Syrian government offensive brought the two countries’ troops into a rare direct confrontation this week.

The Syrian government, supported by its ally Russia, has continued a military offensive in Idlib province to secure a strategic highway that runs through rebel-controlled territory. President Bashar Assad’s forces have conquered dozens of rebel cities and villages in the past two months, displacing hundreds of people.

Turkey, which supports the Syrian opposition and observes a ceasefire in the rebel enclave, protested the government offensive and called it a violation of the ceasefire negotiated with Russia. In recent weeks, Ankara has been sending in troops and equipment to reinforce the surveillance points that it has set up to observe an earlier ceasefire that has since collapsed, but has also been used in cities threatened by the Syrian military.

The operation and the new defense role brought Turkish troops into direct and rare confrontation with Syrian troops, in which at least eight Turkish military and civilian personnel and 13 Syrian soldiers were killed on Monday.

A video from the Associated Press shows a long line of armored vehicles and tank trucks entering Friday in rebel-controlled rural areas of Idlib province. The UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory monitoring the war said the new troops are stationed west of the city of Saraqeb. It was the fifth known deployment of new troops in Syria in the past week, according to the Observatory and other opposition news agencies.

Syrian government forces took control of the former rebel city of Saraqeb this week. The city is of strategic importance as it lies at the intersection of two major highways, one connecting the capital Damascus to the north and another connecting the west and east of the country.

The Turkish military posts built around Saraqeb have not stopped the military advance, so some of these Turkish posts are now behind Syrian lines.

Syrian troops, with the support of the Russian Air Force, have been marching into the rebel territory for weeks after the 2018 ceasefire agreement was dissolved. The offensive has displaced over half a million people, many of whom came in the open air and in emergency shelters, often near the Turkish border. Idlib and nearby rural Aleppo are the last rebel-occupied areas in Syria and are home to more than 3 million people, most of whom have been displaced by past violence.

According to Turkish officials, there are currently three Turkish observation posts in areas controlled by the Syrian government in Idlib. A security guard who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with government regulations insisted that the posts would not be cleared.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense warned the army against “even more vigorously” reacting to attacks on the observation posts. “Our observation posts will continue to do their job,” said the ministry.

There was a brief pause after the fighting on Friday, apparently caused in part by bad weather, including a rainstorm.

Russia announced on Thursday that a number of its soldiers in a northern Syrian province had been killed along with Turkish soldiers without saying when the incident happened or how many were killed. The Russian Foreign Ministry blamed “terrorists” for the deaths.

The violence has also led to tensions between Moscow and Ankara, which have worked together to bring about ceasefires and political talks, although they have supported the reciprocal sides of the conflict.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a Russian delegation will arrive in Ankara on Saturday to discuss the situation in Idlib. A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin could follow “if necessary”, Cavusoglu told reporters.

“We will do everything we can to stop the human drama, the catastrophe (in Idlib),” said Cavusoglu.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.