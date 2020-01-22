Turkey says Russia must help stop Syria's attacks

DAVOS – The latest on the World Economic Forum in Davos (local all times):

11:35

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russia had a responsibility on Wednesday to stop the Syrian government’s attacks after airstrikes on rebel-held parts of northwestern Syria killed at least 17 people.

The air strikes and shelling were part of a Syrian government offensive in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last stronghold of the rebels in the country, and the rebel-held parts of nearby Aleppo province.

The strikes took place amid ongoing violence, despite the hostility agreement between Russia and Turkey being discontinued earlier this month.

“Russia is the guarantor of the (Syrian) regime,” Cavusoglu told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Russia is obliged to stop this aggression.”

The government offensive has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom have fled to areas closer to the Turkish border. Dozens of fighters have been killed on both sides in recent days as the clashes intensified.

Cavusoglu said: “The situation in Idlib is our main focus because the regime has intensified its aggression. 400,000 people have already been displaced and brought to our border.”

The Turkish minister said Turkey would continue to work with Russia in Syria despite being on the opposite side of the conflict.

The province of Idlib is dominated by al-Qaida fighters. It is also home to 3 million civilians and the United Nations has warned of the growing risk of humanitarian disaster along the Turkish border.

___

9:55

At the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, hopes for a breakthrough in the discussion about the taxation of digital companies rise.

José Ángel Gurría, Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development of the leading industrialized nations, told The Associated Press that he expected a solution because “there is no Plan B”.

The OECD was looking for a framework that would allow France to suspend its taxation plans for companies like Amazon and Facebook. In return, the US is expected to agree to a multilateral approach.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin meet for the elite meeting in the Swiss ski area of ​​Davos.

“We just have to keep working on the multilateral solution and then provide an option for the whole world that is produced by the whole world and therefore hopefully will be accepted by the whole world,” said Gurría.

