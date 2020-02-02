Turkey says 4 soldiers died in shelling by the Syrian government

from The Associated Press

Posted 2 February 2020 10:20 pm PST

In this photo frame of video made on Sunday, February 2, 2020, people ride their motorbikes alongside a convoy of Turkish forces in the northern city of Sarmada, in the province of Idlib, Syria. A large Turkish military convoy moved to rebel-held territories in northwestern Syria on Sunday, according to local witnesses, adding that it seemed to be heading south to Idlib province. (AP photo / APTN)

ANKARA, Turkey – At least four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others were injured Monday in “intensive shelling” by Syrian government forces in northern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry said the shelling took place in Idlib province in Syria despite prior notification of the coordinates of the Turkish troops sent to the province as reinforcements. It said that Turkish troops responded to the attack.

The incident comes in the midst of an offensive by the Syrian government in the last rebel stronghold of the country, located in Idlib and parts of the nearby Aleppo region. Turkish troops are deployed in some of those areas held by rebels to guard an earlier ceasefire that had been agreed but has since collapsed.

Relations between Turkey and Syria have deteriorated considerably since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011. Syria accuses Turkey of undermining its security by fighting thousands of foreign hunters against the Syrian army. The province of Idlib is currently dominated by al-Qaeda-related militants.

