TurboTax and H&R Block tax software can be purchased to start the tax season

Taxes are confusing – at least give yourself a financial break.

2020-02-08

From a technical point of view, you do not have to submit your taxes until April 15, but there are some valid reasons to submit early. To start with, tax software is often cheaper up to the month before tax day, because demand is generally lower. You also do not want to wait until the very last moment and run the risk that your tax software will crash, so you will miss the deadline. In addition, the sooner you submit, the sooner you can get your refund (if you get one).

Some people are eligible to submit their tax returns for free, although TurboTax will make it difficult to find the completely free version. If you do have to use a paid version of tax services, you might as well get one with a discount. We now have a few on sale, including packages for homeowners, small business owners and more.

It should also be obvious, but all of these programs are for tax year 2019. They also all include both federal and national returns – it would probably cost you more to do both directly from TurboTax or the H&R Block websites.

Best for: if you have made donations or have mortgage interest, training costs, medical costs or many deductions

Benefits: automatic W-2 import, the data of each year are stored and are accessible all year round

Price: was $ 59.99, now $ 39.99 – available as disk or PC / Mac downloads

Best for: if you have shares and bonds, investment funds, employee share plans, rental income and costs, plus all functions of TurboTax deluxe

Benefits: automatic W-2 import, the data of each year are stored and are accessible all year round, guidance in setting up rental properties

Price: was $ 89.99, now $ 54.88 – available as disk or PC / Mac downloads

Best for: if you are an independent contractor, freelancer, consultant, small business or sole trader, plus all the functions of TurboTax premier

Benefits: automatic W-2 import, the data of each year are stored and are accessible all year round, industry-specific deduction help

Price: was $ 99.99, now $ 64.99 – available as disk or PC / Mac downloads

Best for: if you are a homeowner or investor, have property taxes or a health savings account (HSA) or have made donations

Benefits: access to a maximum of six years return, photo W-2 import

Price: was $ 44.99, now $ 34.97 – available as disk or PC / Mac downloads

Best for: if you are a freelancer, contractor or investor, or have income from stock sales or rental properties

Benefits: integration of expense registration app plus all functions of H&R Block deluxe

Price: was $ 64.99, now $ 54.99 – available as disk or PC / Mac downloads

Best for: if you are a small business owner or self-employed, have a home office or vehicle costs

Benefits: import tax data from Uber drivers plus all functions of H&R Block premium

Price: was $ 79.99, now $ 64.99 – available as a PC download or disk

