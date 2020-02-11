Tulsi Gabbard tells Sean Hannity She supports Trump Axing Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) appeared on the show of Trump-stimulating Fox News host Sean Hannity on the eve of the New Hampshire primary president and defended President Donald Trump’s deposition of two major witnesses of accusation just two days after his acquittal.

Last Friday, after being acquitted of abuse of power, the president dismissed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and the American ambassador of the National Security Council in the Gordon Sondland of the European Union. Vindman, in particular, was pulled out of the White House by security, along with his twin brother, who was also terminated from his NSC position.

Gabbard, who has become a frequent Fox News guest in recent months, defended the fire against Fox News Neil Cavuto during the weekend and told him that although she disagrees with many of Trump’s decisions “because it relates to foreign policy “, the public to realize that” there are consequences for elections. “

“The president must make the decisions in his hand about who he wants to serve in his cabinet,” she added.

The Congresswoman from Hawaii, who appeared on Hannity on Monday evening, first called on the chairman of the Democratic National Commission Tom Perez to resign over the chaotic Caucasus in Iowa, saying “he lacked leadership” and is incapable of been “to maintain that trust and confidence”.

After telling Gabbard that she was “terribly treated” by the Democratic Party and supporting her outspoken criticism of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (Gabbard is accusing Clinton of defamation), Hannity welcomed her defense of Trump’s retaliation fires.

“I thought that was brave,” he said. “Simply recognizing a simple truth that a president will get the people he wants to hire and dismiss, not people who disagree with his policies.”

Gabbard said the “deeper issue” is that her defense of Trump is not based on opinion, but “on the constitution,” while noting that she is still an active soldier in the National Guard.

“Thanks for your service,” Hannity intervened.

“Thank you, thank you very much, but as a member of Congress, I took the oath like any member of Congress,” she continued. “And it is the constitution that stipulates that our foreign policy is determined by the president of the United States and, importantly, by Congress, not by non-elected bureaucrats and not by the army.”

“And the reason why our founders had the wisdom to do this, they knew that if voters were not satisfied with foreign policy decisions, they could make that decision at the polls to hire or dismiss where they can’t with unselected bureaucrats or others, “concluded the democratic legislator.

