Tulsi Gabbard says President Trump undermined US interests in Iran strike

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is among the candidates criticizing President Donald Trump’s actions against Iran. For months, Gabbard has been warning against a moment of high-stakes foreign policy like this. The Hawaiian MP condemned Trump’s air strike on Iran’s chief general on Monday. “Trump has committed an act of war,” said Gabbard. “It has pushed our country into a state of war with Iran, a war that will prove far more devastating and costly than anything we have seen with the war in Iraq or the war in Afghanistan. It will make these wars look like to a “Gabbard said that the administration’s argument that the world is safer without General Qassem Soleimani is missing something bigger.” There is no doubt that he was really a villain, but that n isn’t really the point here, “she said. “The point here is, what is the end goal? What is the strategy here? What mission are we trying to accomplish? And it is very clear that Trump’s actions have undermined our national security interests.” Gabbard’s more restrictive foreign policy seems ready to go “I don’t think anyone wants to fight or have another big war in our hands,” said Emily Pommier, a second-year student from Dartmouth College. American troops from Iraq and Syria, but said it should not be done on anyone’s terms. “What is happening right now is a very clear consequence of having a commander in chief who does not know what he is doing,” she said. Gabbard said she had been informed that there would be a vote in Congress this week to try to limit Trump’s war powers against Iran, a decision she has been calling for a while.

