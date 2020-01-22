Tulsi Gabbard is suing Hillary Clinton for more than $ 50 million in damages following Clinton’s suggestion on a podcast that she was Russia’s favorite candidate for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

The defamation lawsuit, which was released to the public on Wednesday morning, claims that the 2016 Democratic candidate has permanently damaged the reputation of the member for Hawaii by describing her as a “Russian asset”.

Clinton made the controversial remarks on podcast campaign headquarters with David Plouffe in October when she said, “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they have their eye on someone who is currently in the Democratic primary and preparing to be the third candidate. She is the favorite of the Russians. “

In key remarks to the trial, Clinton added: “This assumes that Jill Stein will give it up, which she could not because she is also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset – I mean, totally. “It is not clear from the quotes if Clinton was referring to Gabbard, Stein, or both.

Although Clinton did not explicitly mention Gabbard in remarks cited in the trial, Clinton’s spokesman Nick Merrill clarified at the time, when asked if she was referring to Gabbard in the party on Russia favoring one of the existing candidates: “If the nesting doll is suitable. “

However, Merrill then tweeted that Clinton’s comments were poorly reported and said she was referring to the Republican Party preparing Gabbard to be a third-party candidate – not the Russians.

Asked Wednesday morning about the trial, Merrill was succinct: “It’s ridiculous.”

The lawsuit claims that Clinton’s statements caused Gabbard to “lose potential donors and potential voters”, and estimated personal and professional damage to her to exceed $ 50 million. He also claimed that Gabbard was entitled to “special and punitive damages … for the malicious and unrepentant conduct of Clinton” in addition to the actual damages.

The lawsuit claims that Clinton has sought revenge on Gabbard since she endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary. “Clinton – a fiercely politician by all accounts – has never forgotten this slight perception. And in October 2019, she sought revenge by lying, publicly and aloud, about Tulsi Gabbard, “said the trial.

Gabbard’s lawyers say Clinton’s comments “have spread like wildfire on the Internet” and that millions of Americans have accepted the statements as facts because they came from a “well-authority figure” known”.

Gabbard had a controversial tenure in Congress, particularly for her defense of the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, whom she met in Damascus in 2017 after the Battle of Aleppo and was charged with war crimes and gassing her. own people.

The suit continues: “In short, Clinton got exactly what she wanted by lying about Tulsi – she damaged the reputation of her political and personal rival and the ongoing presidential campaign, and began a campaign of damaging whisper based on baseless but vicious untruths. “

