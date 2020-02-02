Tulane acquires archive from Vampire author Anne Rice

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University has acquired the complete archive of best-selling author Anne Rice, who was born and raised in New Orleans and whose books, including “Interview with a vampire,” are often inspired by her hometown.

The collection was a gift from Stuart Rose and the Stuart Rose Family Foundation to the Howard-Tilton Memorial Library of the university, the university said in a statement.

“That Tulane has offered my papers a home is exciting and reassuring,” Rice said in the statement. “All my novels – in a career of over 40 years – have been deeply influenced by the history and beauty of New Orleans, and by the unique atmosphere in which my imagination flourished, even in early childhood.”

Rice has written 30 novels. She moved to California to go to college and has spent much of her life in California since then, according to her biography. But New Orleans has played a central role in much of her fiction.

“Interview with a vampire” was her first novel when it was published in 1976 and is set in the French quarter of the city. The book was later turned into a film with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Another novel called “Feast of All Saints” was about free people of color in New Orleans antebellum.

The collection in Tulane will consist of manuscripts of most of her published works, some unpublished short stories, magazines, scenarios, personal artifacts and correspondence from family, friends and fans of the author. It also contains material from her late husband Stan Rice and her sister, Alice Borchardt, who was also a writer.

Rose is an avid collector of rare books and manuscripts. He has also worked with the university to assist with other acquisitions, including copies of John Birds Audubon’s “Birds of America.”

“As a native of New Orleans, a rare book collector and with a daughter who graduated from Tulane University, this was a perfect opportunity to give something back to both the Tulane and New Orleans communities,” Rose said.

Associated Press, The Associated Press