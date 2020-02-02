Tulane acquires archive from Vampire author Anne Rice | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University has acquired the complete archive of best-selling author Anne Rice, who was born and raised in New Orleans and whose books, including “Interview with a vampire,” are often inspired by her hometown.

The collection was a gift from Stuart Rose and the Stuart Rose Family Foundation to the Howard-Tilton Memorial Library of the university, the university said in a statement.

“That Tulane has offered my papers a home is exciting and reassuring,” Rice said in the statement. “All my novels – in a career of over 40 years – have been deeply influenced by the history and beauty of New Orleans, and by the unique atmosphere in which my imagination flourished, even in early childhood.”

Rice has written 30 novels. She moved to California to go to college and has spent much of her life in California since then, according to her biography. But New Orleans has played a central role in much of her fiction.