Tugs were needed for the Steamship Authority to return to port

A Steamship Authority ship en route from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole lost some of its steering capacity on Monday night and needed tugboats to return to the port. A spokesman for the Steamship Authority said the Katama lost part of its leadership capacity during its 5: 20 pm trip from Vineyard Haven. The ship had 78 passengers, seven crew members and 29 vehicles on board, the spokesperson said. The spokesman said the ship lost partial use of its address at approximately 6:06 p.m. Right off the coast, near Nobska Light, but it still had all the power on board, its propulsion and the use of its bow thrusters. "The crew was able to safely maneuver the boat to a safe place and maintain its position without having to drop the anchor," the spokesman said. "At no time were customers or crew in danger." Just before 8 p.m., the Coast Guard allowed the ship to return to Vineyard Haven with the help of two tugs. The boat arrived around 8:15 p.m. Monday. The Steamship Authority said that all passengers who wanted to continue to Woods Hole were allowed to board the M / V Martha’s Vineyard, including vehicles, and arrived at Woods Hole at approximately 9:15 p.m. The authority said they provided complimentary food and drinks to affected customers.

