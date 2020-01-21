KTIV Web Logo

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, IKM-Manning 55

AC / GC 68, Ogden 50

Algona 62, Webster City 42, OT

Alta-Aurelia 80, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53

Ames 43, Des Moines, Hoover 35

Ankeny 55, Valley, West Des Moines 45

Ankeny Christian Academy 76, Moravia 37

Assumption, Davenport 68, Clinton 48

B-G-M 78, Tri-County, Thornburg 32

Ballard 78, Harlan 54

Baxter 52, North Tama, Traer 46

Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50

Belle Plaine 47, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38

Bellevue 55, Anamosa 54

Boyden-Hull 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan ​​47

Burlington Notre Dame 59, Danville 46

Calamus-Wheatland 45, peace preparation, Clinton 30

Camanche 59, Cascade, Western Dubuque 52

Carroll 79, Storm Lake 39

Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City High 37, OT

Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Waterloo, East 50

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Dubuque, Hempstead 59, OT

Cedar Valley Christian School 67, West Central, Maynard 57

Center Point-Urbana 53, Benton Community 24

Centerville 66, Albia 56

Central Decatur, Leon 72, Bedford 69

Center of Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Rock Valley 51

Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

Colfax-Mingo 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30

College View Academy, No. 63, Heartland Christian 51

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, CAM, Anita 44

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 42

Creston 74, Shenandoah 33

Crestwood, Cresco 62, New Hampton 56

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, ADM, Adel 59

Davenport, Central 63, Muscatine 43

Davenport, North 57, Bettendorf 45

Des moines christian 73, grand view christian 50

Des Moines, Lincoln 50, Marshalltown 48

Des Moines, North 85, Ankeny Centennial 74

Dubuque, Senior 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49

Durant-Bennett 63, West Liberty 40

Eagle Grove 47, Belmond Clamp 29

East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, Starmont 51

East Mills 60, Griswold 23

East Sac County 72, West Bend-Mallard 29

Easton Valley 81, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38

Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46

Exira / Elk Horn-Kimballton 44, Paton-Churdan 35

Forest City 73, North Union 45

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, West Hancock, Britt 50

Gilbert 64, North Polk, Alleman 42

Glenwood 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52

Greene County 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 54

Hillcrest Academy 49, Mediapolis 38

Humboldt 78, Iowa Falls-Alden 73

Indianola 55, Urbandale 36

Iowa City Liberty High School 51, Linn-Mar, Marion 46

Iowa City West 53, Waterloo, West 32

Kee, Lansing 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50

Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 49

Lamoni 69, Moulton-Udell 14

Lawton-Bronson 59, MVAO-CO-U 51

LeMars 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50

Lewis Central 58, Denison-Schleswig 56

Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley 38

MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Postville 34

MOC-Floyd Valley 92, Sioux Center 67

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 53

Marion 68, independence 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 90, East Union, Afton 33

Montezuma 76, Keota 68

Monticello 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 41

Mount Ayr 76, Lenox 26

Mount Vernon 58, Maquoketa 40

Nevada 51, Roland History, Story City 47

New London 47, Holy Trinity 43

Newell-Fonda 83, St. Mary, Storm Lake 32

Newton 53, Boone 46

Nodaway Valley 60, Southwest Valley 25

North Butler, Greene 58, Central Springs 45

North Fayette Valley 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 48

North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Alburnett 61

North Scott, Eldridge 74, Davenport, West 46

Norwalk 53, Carlisle 44

OA-BCIG 41, Westwood, Sloan 17

Okoboji, Milford 76, Sheldon 66

Orient-Macksburg 68, diagonal 65

Osage 45, St. Ansgar 37

Ottumwa 60, Oskaloosa 36

PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 32

Panorama, Panora 74, Madrid 61

Pekin 62, Highland, Riverside 53

Pella 77, Knoxville 47

Pleasantville 77, Earlham 71

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 78, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52

Red oak 64, Atlantic 52

Regina, Iowa City 76, Wilton 52

Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian School 37

River Valley, Correctionville 52, Kingsley-Pierson 41

Seymour 50, Twin Cedars, Bussey 40

Sigourney 63, Lynnville-Sully 62

Sioux City, East 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 35

Sioux City, West 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 69

Siouxland Christian 65, Ridge View 51

Solon 62, Central Clinton, DeWitt 52

South Central Calhoun 102, PAC-LM 69

Southeast Polk 77, Des Moines, East 13

Spirit Lake 59, Spencer 52

Springville 75, Central City 53

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49

St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, Akron-Westfield 34

Stanton 90, Clarinda Academy 41

Treynor 94, Audubon 33

Christian Trinity Gymnasium 67, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn / Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Central Elkader 32

Underwood 51, Riverside, Oakland 28

Van Buren, Keosauqua 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 46

Van Meter 66, Woodward Academy 37

Vinton-Shellsburg 58, South Tama County, Tama 25

WACO, Wayland 63, Eldon Cardinal 48

Wapello 51, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39

Washington 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 40

Waukee 78, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54

West Fork, Sheffield 92, Northwood-Kensett 19

West Lyon, Inwood 46, George-Little Rock 35

West Sioux 95, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 61

Williamsburg 51, Clear Creek-Amana 50

Woodbine 38, Glidden-Ralston 29

Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50

Woodward-Granger 74, West Central Valley, Stuart 13

DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ar-We-Va, Westside v West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.

GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50, IKM-Manning 48

AC / GC 60, Ogden 31

ADM, Adel 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 63

Akron-Westfield 65, St. Mary’s, Remsen 32

Ames 77, Des Moines, Hoover 29

Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines, North 23

Assumption, Davenport 60, Clinton 38

B-G-M 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 18

Ballard 58, Harlan 20

Baxter 56, North Tama, Traer 35

Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50

Bellevue 51, Anamosa 40

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 61, Easton Valley 48

Belmond Clamp 50, Eagle Grove 31

Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Christian Unit 56

Bondurant Farrar 76, Oskaloosa 35

Bondurant Farrar 76, Perry 35

Boone 59, Newton 48

Burlington Notre Dame 56, Danville 32

CAM, Anita 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Calamus-Wheatland 46, peace preparation, Clinton 45

Carlisle 51, Norwalk 48

Carroll 69, Storm Lake 34

Cascade, Western Dubuque 46, Camanche 15

Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo, East 13

Cedar Rapids, Washington 42, Dubuque, Senior 38

Center Point-Urbana 70, Benton Community 42

Centerville 65, Albia 25

Central Clinton, DeWitt 60, Solon 35

Central Decatur, Leon 49, Bedford 14

Central Elkader 49, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44

Center of Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Rock Valley 43

Central Springs 40, North Butler, Greene 36

Clarksville 67, Janesville 35

Clear Creek-Amana 63, Williamsburg 36

Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG, Garwin 24

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 41

Creston 57, Shenandoah 14

Davenport, North 59, Bettendorf 43

Des Moines Christian 45, Grand View Christian 29

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Waukee 65

Dubuque, Hempstead 44, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 37

Earlham 52, Pleasantville 36

East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Starmont 24

East Sac County 49, West Bend-Mallard 37

Emmetsburg 53, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 27

English Valleys, North English 68, H-L-V, Victor 39

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 54

Grinnell 65, Fairfield 37

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 78, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30

Heartland Christian 54, College View Academy, Neb 36

Holy Trinity 45, New London 38

Iowa City High 82, Cedar Falls 73, OT

Kee, Lansing 51, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 18

Keokuk 43, Washington 30

Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley, Correctionville 38

Knoxville 35, Pella 32

Lamoni 52, Moulton-Udell 28

Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42

Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Liberty High School 51 in Iowa City

Lisbon 45, Midland, Wyoming 34

Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 18

Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48

MFL-Mar-Mac 85, Postville 25

MOC-Floyd Valley 53, Sioux Center 46

Maquoketa 50, Mount Vernon 37

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 39

Marcus Meridian Cleghorn / Remsen Association (MMCRU) 61, Christian Trinity High School 25

Marion 88, independence 19th

Marshalltown 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 38

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, East Union, Afton 22

Mason City 66, Des Moines, Roosevelt 52

Mediapolis 65, Hillcrest Academy 18

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16

Montezuma 58, Keota 16

Monticello 77, North Cedar, Stanwood 39

Moravia 41, Ankeny Christian Academy 16

Mount Ayr 59, Lenox 30

Muscatine 41, Davenport, Central 9

Newell-Fonda 93, St. Mary, Storm Lake 28

Nodaway Valley 67, Southwest Valley 29

North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22

North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Alburnett 26

North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, Belle Plaine 20

North Polk, Alleman 69, Gilbert 57

North Scott, Eldridge 73, Davenport, West 35

North Union 43, Forest City 36

Okoboji, Milford 77, Sheldon 43

Orient-Macksburg 49, diagonal 45

Osage 59, Saint Ansgar 55

Ottumwa 56, Burlington 37

PAC-LM 78, southern central Calhoun 72

PCM, Monroe 67, Saydel 21

Panorama, Panora 52, Madrid 34

Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 31

Pleasant Valley 62, Sterling, Fig. 34

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35

Red oak 56, Atlantic 41

Regina, Iowa City 59, Wilton 40

Riceville 41, Waterloo Christian School 20

Roland Story, Story City 65, Nevada 33

Ruthven-Ayrshire 60, Alta-Aurelia 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45

Seymour 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 37

Sibley-Ocheyedan ​​68, Boyden-Hull 60

Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 46

Sioux City, West 53, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 27

South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Greene County 32

Southeast Polk 75, Des Moines, East 21

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Wayne, Corydon 43

Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35

Springville 49, Central City 32

Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41

Treynor 36, Audubon 33

Tripoli 64, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 20

Underwood 76, Riverside, Oakland 10

Urbandale 63, Indianola 42

Tal, West Des Moines 62, Ankeny 59

Van Buren, Keosauqua 51, Central Lee, Donnellson 47

Vinton-Shellsburg 67, South Tama County, Tama 32

WACO, Wayland 32, Eldon Cardinal 27

Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 37

Wapello 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17

Waterloo, West 66, Iowa City West 47

Waukon 45, New Hampton 42

Webster City 75, Algona 68

West Fork, Sheffield 60, Northwood-Kensett 31

West Hancock, Britt 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

West Liberty 56, Durant-Bennett 24

West Lyon, Inwood 53, George-Little Rock 33

Western Christian 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 32

Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 64, OT

Winfield-Mount Union 68, West Burlington 25

Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50

Woodward-Granger 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 41

DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ar-We-Va, Westside v West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

