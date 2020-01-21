BOYS PREP BASKETBALL =
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 58, IKM-Manning 55
AC / GC 68, Ogden 50
Algona 62, Webster City 42, OT
Alta-Aurelia 80, Ruthven-Ayrshire 53
Ames 43, Des Moines, Hoover 35
Ankeny 55, Valley, West Des Moines 45
Ankeny Christian Academy 76, Moravia 37
Assumption, Davenport 68, Clinton 48
B-G-M 78, Tri-County, Thornburg 32
Ballard 78, Harlan 54
Baxter 52, North Tama, Traer 46
Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50
Belle Plaine 47, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38
Bellevue 55, Anamosa 54
Boyden-Hull 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47
Burlington Notre Dame 59, Danville 46
Calamus-Wheatland 45, peace preparation, Clinton 30
Camanche 59, Cascade, Western Dubuque 52
Carroll 79, Storm Lake 39
Cedar Falls 58, Iowa City High 37, OT
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Waterloo, East 50
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Dubuque, Hempstead 59, OT
Cedar Valley Christian School 67, West Central, Maynard 57
Center Point-Urbana 53, Benton Community 24
Centerville 66, Albia 56
Central Decatur, Leon 72, Bedford 69
Center of Lyon, Rock Rapids 81, Rock Valley 51
Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49
Colfax-Mingo 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 30
College View Academy, No. 63, Heartland Christian 51
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, CAM, Anita 44
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 42
Creston 74, Shenandoah 33
Crestwood, Cresco 62, New Hampton 56
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, ADM, Adel 59
Davenport, Central 63, Muscatine 43
Davenport, North 57, Bettendorf 45
Des moines christian 73, grand view christian 50
Des Moines, Lincoln 50, Marshalltown 48
Des Moines, North 85, Ankeny Centennial 74
Dubuque, Senior 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 49
Durant-Bennett 63, West Liberty 40
Eagle Grove 47, Belmond Clamp 29
East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, Starmont 51
East Mills 60, Griswold 23
East Sac County 72, West Bend-Mallard 29
Easton Valley 81, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38
Emmetsburg 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46
Exira / Elk Horn-Kimballton 44, Paton-Churdan 35
Forest City 73, North Union 45
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, West Hancock, Britt 50
Gilbert 64, North Polk, Alleman 42
Glenwood 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52
Greene County 56, South Hamilton, Jewell 54
Hillcrest Academy 49, Mediapolis 38
Humboldt 78, Iowa Falls-Alden 73
Indianola 55, Urbandale 36
Iowa City Liberty High School 51, Linn-Mar, Marion 46
Iowa City West 53, Waterloo, West 32
Kee, Lansing 58, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50
Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 49
Lamoni 69, Moulton-Udell 14
Lawton-Bronson 59, MVAO-CO-U 51
LeMars 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50
Lewis Central 58, Denison-Schleswig 56
Logan-Magnolia 48, Missouri Valley 38
MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Postville 34
MOC-Floyd Valley 92, Sioux Center 67
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 53
Marion 68, independence 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 90, East Union, Afton 33
Montezuma 76, Keota 68
Monticello 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 41
Mount Ayr 76, Lenox 26
Mount Vernon 58, Maquoketa 40
Nevada 51, Roland History, Story City 47
New London 47, Holy Trinity 43
Newell-Fonda 83, St. Mary, Storm Lake 32
Newton 53, Boone 46
Nodaway Valley 60, Southwest Valley 25
North Butler, Greene 58, Central Springs 45
North Fayette Valley 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 48
North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Alburnett 61
North Scott, Eldridge 74, Davenport, West 46
Norwalk 53, Carlisle 44
OA-BCIG 41, Westwood, Sloan 17
Okoboji, Milford 76, Sheldon 66
Orient-Macksburg 68, diagonal 65
Osage 45, St. Ansgar 37
Ottumwa 60, Oskaloosa 36
PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 32
Panorama, Panora 74, Madrid 61
Pekin 62, Highland, Riverside 53
Pella 77, Knoxville 47
Pleasantville 77, Earlham 71
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 78, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52
Red oak 64, Atlantic 52
Regina, Iowa City 76, Wilton 52
Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian School 37
River Valley, Correctionville 52, Kingsley-Pierson 41
Seymour 50, Twin Cedars, Bussey 40
Sigourney 63, Lynnville-Sully 62
Sioux City, East 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 35
Sioux City, West 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 69
Siouxland Christian 65, Ridge View 51
Solon 62, Central Clinton, DeWitt 52
South Central Calhoun 102, PAC-LM 69
Southeast Polk 77, Des Moines, East 13
Spirit Lake 59, Spencer 52
Springville 75, Central City 53
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49
St. Mary’s, Remsen 66, Akron-Westfield 34
Stanton 90, Clarinda Academy 41
Treynor 94, Audubon 33
Christian Trinity Gymnasium 67, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn / Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 72, Central Elkader 32
Underwood 51, Riverside, Oakland 28
Van Buren, Keosauqua 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 46
Van Meter 66, Woodward Academy 37
Vinton-Shellsburg 58, South Tama County, Tama 25
WACO, Wayland 63, Eldon Cardinal 48
Wapello 51, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39
Washington 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 40
Waukee 78, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54
West Fork, Sheffield 92, Northwood-Kensett 19
West Lyon, Inwood 46, George-Little Rock 35
West Sioux 95, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 61
Williamsburg 51, Clear Creek-Amana 50
Woodbine 38, Glidden-Ralston 29
Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50
Woodward-Granger 74, West Central Valley, Stuart 13
DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ar-We-Va, Westside v West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.
GIRL PREP BASKETBALL =
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50, IKM-Manning 48
AC / GC 60, Ogden 31
ADM, Adel 67, Dallas Center-Grimes 63
Akron-Westfield 65, St. Mary’s, Remsen 32
Ames 77, Des Moines, Hoover 29
Ankeny Centennial 80, Des Moines, North 23
Assumption, Davenport 60, Clinton 38
B-G-M 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 18
Ballard 58, Harlan 20
Baxter 56, North Tama, Traer 35
Beckman, Dyersville 68, West Delaware, Manchester 50
Bellevue 51, Anamosa 40
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 61, Easton Valley 48
Belmond Clamp 50, Eagle Grove 31
Bishop Garrigan 89, Lake Mills 34
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69, Christian Unit 56
Bondurant Farrar 76, Oskaloosa 35
Bondurant Farrar 76, Perry 35
Boone 59, Newton 48
Burlington Notre Dame 56, Danville 32
CAM, Anita 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Calamus-Wheatland 46, peace preparation, Clinton 45
Carlisle 51, Norwalk 48
Carroll 69, Storm Lake 34
Cascade, Western Dubuque 46, Camanche 15
Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Waterloo, East 13
Cedar Rapids, Washington 42, Dubuque, Senior 38
Center Point-Urbana 70, Benton Community 42
Centerville 65, Albia 25
Central Clinton, DeWitt 60, Solon 35
Central Decatur, Leon 49, Bedford 14
Central Elkader 49, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44
Center of Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Rock Valley 43
Central Springs 40, North Butler, Greene 36
Clarksville 67, Janesville 35
Clear Creek-Amana 63, Williamsburg 36
Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49
Collins-Maxwell 57, GMG, Garwin 24
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City, North 41
Creston 57, Shenandoah 14
Davenport, North 59, Bettendorf 43
Des Moines Christian 45, Grand View Christian 29
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Waukee 65
Dubuque, Hempstead 44, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 37
Earlham 52, Pleasantville 36
East Buchanan, Winthrop 64, Starmont 24
East Sac County 49, West Bend-Mallard 37
Emmetsburg 53, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 27
English Valleys, North English 68, H-L-V, Victor 39
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, West Sioux 54
Grinnell 65, Fairfield 37
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 78, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30
Heartland Christian 54, College View Academy, Neb 36
Holy Trinity 45, New London 38
Iowa City High 82, Cedar Falls 73, OT
Kee, Lansing 51, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 18
Keokuk 43, Washington 30
Kingsley-Pierson 71, River Valley, Correctionville 38
Knoxville 35, Pella 32
Lamoni 52, Moulton-Udell 28
Lewis Central 59, Denison-Schleswig 42
Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Liberty High School 51 in Iowa City
Lisbon 45, Midland, Wyoming 34
Logan-Magnolia 64, Missouri Valley 18
Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48
MFL-Mar-Mac 85, Postville 25
MOC-Floyd Valley 53, Sioux Center 46
Maquoketa 50, Mount Vernon 37
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 65, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
Marcus Meridian Cleghorn / Remsen Association (MMCRU) 61, Christian Trinity High School 25
Marion 88, independence 19th
Marshalltown 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 38
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, East Union, Afton 22
Mason City 66, Des Moines, Roosevelt 52
Mediapolis 65, Hillcrest Academy 18
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 16
Montezuma 58, Keota 16
Monticello 77, North Cedar, Stanwood 39
Moravia 41, Ankeny Christian Academy 16
Mount Ayr 59, Lenox 30
Muscatine 41, Davenport, Central 9
Newell-Fonda 93, St. Mary, Storm Lake 28
Nodaway Valley 67, Southwest Valley 29
North Fayette Valley 66, South Winneshiek, Calmar 22
North Linn, Troy Mills 66, Alburnett 26
North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, Belle Plaine 20
North Polk, Alleman 69, Gilbert 57
North Scott, Eldridge 73, Davenport, West 35
North Union 43, Forest City 36
Okoboji, Milford 77, Sheldon 43
Orient-Macksburg 49, diagonal 45
Osage 59, Saint Ansgar 55
Ottumwa 56, Burlington 37
PAC-LM 78, southern central Calhoun 72
PCM, Monroe 67, Saydel 21
Panorama, Panora 52, Madrid 34
Pekin 56, Highland, Riverside 31
Pleasant Valley 62, Sterling, Fig. 34
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35
Red oak 56, Atlantic 41
Regina, Iowa City 59, Wilton 40
Riceville 41, Waterloo Christian School 20
Roland Story, Story City 65, Nevada 33
Ruthven-Ayrshire 60, Alta-Aurelia 44
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, LeMars 45
Seymour 58, Twin Cedars, Bussey 37
Sibley-Ocheyedan 68, Boyden-Hull 60
Sigourney 51, Lynnville-Sully 46
Sioux City, West 53, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 27
South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Greene County 32
Southeast Polk 75, Des Moines, East 21
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Wayne, Corydon 43
Spirit Lake 49, Spencer 35
Springville 49, Central City 32
Tipton 46, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41
Treynor 36, Audubon 33
Tripoli 64, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 20
Underwood 76, Riverside, Oakland 10
Urbandale 63, Indianola 42
Tal, West Des Moines 62, Ankeny 59
Van Buren, Keosauqua 51, Central Lee, Donnellson 47
Vinton-Shellsburg 67, South Tama County, Tama 32
WACO, Wayland 32, Eldon Cardinal 27
Wahlert, Dubuque 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 37
Wapello 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 17
Waterloo, West 66, Iowa City West 47
Waukon 45, New Hampton 42
Webster City 75, Algona 68
West Fork, Sheffield 60, Northwood-Kensett 31
West Hancock, Britt 64, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
West Liberty 56, Durant-Bennett 24
West Lyon, Inwood 53, George-Little Rock 33
Western Christian 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 32
Westwood, Sloan 70, OA-BCIG 64, OT
Winfield-Mount Union 68, West Burlington 25
Woodbury Central, Moville 57, West Monona 50
Woodward-Granger 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 41
DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ar-We-Va, Westside v West Harrison, Mondamin, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores from Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/