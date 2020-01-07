Tuesday offers: Mophie 3-in-1 Qi pad, WONDERBOOM, more

Loading...

Tuesday’s best deals include the mophie Qi charging block, the popular EU WONDERBOOM Bluetooth speaker, and Alienware gaming screens. See below for all of this and more in the last 9to5Toys lunch break.

Charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch on the mophie Qi pad

Amazon offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Qi Charge Pad for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch on $ 112. For comparison, it regularly sells for $ 140, and today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since the fall. Apple missed the boat with its own Qi charging solution, so mophie takes over with a 3-in-1 device that can power all of your essentials. It offers speeds of up to 7.5 W wireless, ensuring sufficient power. It is a simple and effective way to simplify your night load routine.

EU WONDERBOOM starts your winter holidays for $ 38

Best Buy offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth speaker in black for $ 38. For comparison, it originally sold for $ 100 but is now around $ 60 today. It’s also $ 2 less than our previous mention. UE WONDERBOOM is perfect for parties all year round with its compact size and 10 hours of autonomy. Bright colors and a 360 degree design make it an ideal companion in the warm months and a lot of fun in winter too. Its small footprint makes it easy to carry wherever adventures take you. Find out more in our practical exam.

Upgrade your workstation with these monitors

Amazon offers the Alienware FreeSync 27-inch 1080p 240 Hz monitor for $ 350. Down from its list price of $ 450, Dell is currently selling it for $ 420, and it’s a match for its all-time low. This monitor is designed for those who want the highest possible refresh rate in a consumer grade screen. Offering a refresh rate of 240 Hz, this screen displays four times more images than a traditional monitor. You will get a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports with this monitor.

