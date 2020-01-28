Tuesday deals: Google Nest Hub 2-pack $ 100, more

Tuesday’s best deals are two-pack Google Nest Hubs for $ 100, various Anker accessories starting at $ 9.50, and Chromebook debits. Head below for all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Receive two Google Nest Hubs for $ 100

Best Buy offers a two-pack Google Nest Hubs in your color choice for $ 100. For comparison, you usually pay more than $ 130 for a single unit, and Best Buy currently charges $ 100 per Hub, which makes today’s deal all the more remarkable. This is the second best effective price that we have always traced. Take the Nest Hub to your smart home and take control of lighting, thermostats and more. Use Google Assistant to access your favorite news, sports and other services. Go to our practical assessment for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room” – especially if you’re already in the assistant ecosystem. “

Amazon’s Anchor Gold Box takes care of all your stuff

Only today does AnkerDirect offer via Amazon up to 35% off the most popular charging accessories. Offers start at $ 9.50. Our top choice is the 30W USB-C wall charger for $ 19. That’s less than the usual price tag of $ 25 or more and a new all-time low from Amazon. This model charges up to 30 W via a single USB-C port. A streamlined design makes it an ideal companion for travel while turning on iPhones, Android devices, iPads and more. View the entire sale here for more information.

Chromebooks mark today’s Amazon Gold Box

Amazon offers various laptops, monitors and Chromebooks from $ 64. Our top choice from today’s sales is the HP 14-inch Chromebook 2.2 GHz / 4 GB / 32 GB for $ 179. That’s less than the usual $ 280 price tag and a Amazon price match forever. Notable features here are a 1080p screen with a full 180-degree hinge, 2.2 GHz AMD Dual-Core processor, 4 GB RAM and a 32 GB hard drive. A battery life of more than 8 hours completes the remarkable specifications here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also monitors the best trade-in offers on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone and more every month. Check out this month’s best trade-in offers when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply go directly to our trade-in partner if you want to recycle, trade or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google on the go!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel for the latest videos, reviews and more!

Canon EOS R: best camera for recording travel adventures? [Video]

Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: a sophisticated controller full of functions

Jarvisen Review: Hands-on with the fastest handheld translator

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo [/ embed]

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZULH5PXj4uA [/ embed]