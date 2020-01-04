Tucker Carlson speaks out against Trump strike against Iran

Loading...

One of Fox News' most prominent figures is not to join the cheerleaders in the assassination by President Donald Trump of Iran's most important military leader .

Host Tucker Carlson delivered a lengthy monologue on Friday during his broadcast criticizing the escalating tensions with Iran caused by the murder of Iranian Force Commander Quds Qassem Soleimani, who died on Thursday. an American air strike in Iraq.

"Washington has wanted war with Iran for decades," said Carlson. "They still want it now." Hopefully they didn't understand it in the end. "

During his Thursday show, the host of Fox News explained how Soleimani had destabilized the region and helped encourage attacks against the United States. "Non-existent" and "turned out to be longer, bloodier and more expensive than what had been promised to us".

"No one in Washington is currently in the mood to ask general questions," he said. "Questions like: is Iran really the biggest threat we face? And who really benefits? And why do we continue to ignore our country's decline in favor of jumping into another useless quagmire, from where there is no obvious way out? "

Carlson largely avoided direct criticism of Trump. But he distinguished many current and former national security hawks from the administration, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Advisor John Bolton. He also berated Senator Ben Sasse, mocking the senator's statement that the circumstances leading to Soleimani's death were "very simple".

“Soleimani was a villain. But does that make it “very simple?” Said Carlson. "Of course not. Nothing in life, and certainly not killing is never" very simple ". Any politician who tells you otherwise is stupid or lying."

Carlson was one of the only major Fox News figures to criticize the murder of Soleimani. Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Pete Hegseth, and the hosts of Fox & Friends all welcomed the move. Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney went further, repeatedly asking his guests how Trump could be charged during a military crisis.

Throughout Trump's tenure, Carlson has been a stimulus to many of the President's policies and has drawn the ire of critics for his comments on race, homelessness, poverty, white supremacy and many other topics.

But he has also occasionally used his influence and platform to exert public and private pressure on the President against foreign intrusions abroad.

Although he's not the kind of bond the President shares with fellow hosts Hannity and Lou Dobbs, who use their daily programs to greet the President, Trump watches Carlson's show and calls sometimes the presenter of Fox News.

In June, the Daily Beast reported that Carlson had advised Trump not to wage war on Iran at the time, appearing to prevail over other hawkish voices, including Pompeo and Bolton.

On the air, Carlson slammed and taunted Bolton several times, saying at a show last year that a potential conflict would be "like Christmas, Thanksgiving, his birthday wrapped up in one." He reminded viewers of the misinformation that the Bush administration was using to justify the war in Iraq. And during an increase in hostilities last year, the Fox News host wondered if the war with Iran would be "in the interest of anyone ".

