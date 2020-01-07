Tucker Carlson slams Soleimani Intel and asks, now do we trust the deep state?

Loading...

On Monday evening, at the top of his prime-time Fox News show, Tucker Carlson apparently searched his network colleagues who suddenly took American intelligence on Iran for real after bashing the Intel community as “ the deep state ” for years.

Dedicating once again his opening monologue to criticism of the escalation of tensions with Iran provoked by the American assassination of the great Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the host of Fox News placed the lion’s share of the responsibility for the pressure for war against Republican lawmakers and hawks in the Trump administration. (But again, he largely let the president down.)

“It is harder to get rich and powerful in peacetime, so our leaders are biased toward war,” said Carlson. “They therefore decided to turn to television studios over the weekend to describe in detail the type of violence they are ready to cause in a country that very few of them know about.”

After targeting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for saying Sunday that the risk of terror was “heightened by appeasement”, the Fox News star then wondered why Trump supporters suddenly changed their minds about the intelligence community.

“It is difficult to remember now, but as recently as last week, people did not see Iran as an imminent threat,” he noted. “Iranian saboteurs did not commit acts of terror in our cities. Oh, but our leaders tell us, “They were about to win a second! That’s why we hit first. »»

“What is striking is how many people are willing to accept this without criticism,” added Carlson. “Just the other day, you remember, our Intel agencies were considered politically corrupt and suspicious. Certainly, in this show, they are, were and will be for a while. “

He then accused the international community of claiming that President Donald Trump “was a Russian spy” before pointing out that it was misinformation about the non-existent weapons of mass destruction that led the United States to the war in Iraq.

“The people pushing the conflict with Iran are the same people who did this,” said the conservative host. “It seems that about 20 minutes ago we denounced these same people as” the deep state “and we committed to no longer trust them without verification. But now, for some reason, we seem to trust them implicitly and completely. “

In recent days, some of Trump’s biggest boosters on the network – who had spent the past three years accusing the international community of waging an anti-Trump coup and disinformation campaign – have quickly abandoned these critics and defended the Intelligence agencies say the assassination of Soleimani had disrupted “imminent attacks”. Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt, for example, said she found it “so interesting that people criticize the president’s decisions, the decisions of our intelligence community, the decisions of our generals.”

.