Hours after Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) questioned the patriotism of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) called the Security Council official national and recipient Purple Heart to be started. his position and “go to work in Ukraine.”

In a program that largely disregarded the ongoing live impeachment procedures, Carlson devoted an “investigation” segment to the veteran of the Iraq war after House recall officials referred to Vindman’s testimony throughout the Senate trial Thursday. Why, asked Carlson, was Vindman still a member of the White House National Security Council as an expert on Ukraine and Russia?

Before bringing Nunes to his prime-time broadcast Thursday night, the Fox News star complained that Vindman testified against his boss and admitted that “a foreign power continues to try to recruit him”, wondering “how could someone like that keep his job”.

Nunes, who found himself personally involved in the Ukrainian scandal, grumbled that the National Security Council has swelled in recent years and is now filled with too much of the Obama administration.

He then targeted Vindman.

“Vindman, the guy, you know, he served his country, it’s great,” said Nunes. “He wants to be called lieutenant colonel, that’s fine.” Her brother is also there as a lawyer. So all of these people colluded and coordinated with the whistleblower. “

After claiming that Vindman and the whistleblower at the heart of Trump’s removal were coordinating with House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), Nunes said that all of Obama’s remains should be purged of NSC.

“As if you were there and working for Obama and you were a residue, just, you know, get a used building somewhere on the other side of the Potomac,” complained pro-Trump congressman. “Get them out of there.” They did the president so much harm. “

Carlson then took the opportunity to resuscitate the double loyalty smears that were directed against Vindman during his testimony in the House in November.

“Why not just say,” Mr. Vindman and your lawyer brother, take a hike, “said Carlson. “They don’t control the government. It is not their government. “

“No one elected Mr. Vindman to anything, neither his lawyer brother nor any of these people,” he said. “The government exists to our advantage and it does not work. And why is it so difficult to do this? I honestly don’t understand. Having spent my life here, I don’t understand that. “

“Look, I have no idea,” replied Nunes. “That’s why I think I gave them very good advice, because there are a lot of empty buildings, look, thank you for your service. Just get out because they are just spying on them.”

“Go work in Ukraine,” added Carlson.

.