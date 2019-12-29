TTC deploys last older tram vehicles on Sunday – Toronto

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 29, 2019 at 12:06 pm

Toronto says goodbye to its 40-year-old tram on Sunday when the city's transit committee pulls the last of the historic vehicles out of service in favor of a newer version.

The Commission has pulled Canadian light rail vehicles out of service and replaced them with more accessible low-floor trams that were first introduced in 2014.

The last of the red CLRVs will make its final journey along Queen Street on Sunday afternoon, taking 20 winners and their guests with them.

CONTINUE READING:

Older TTC tram fleet will be decommissioned on December 29th



The vehicles hit the streets of Toronto for the first time in 1979, followed in 1988 by the longer articulated trams.

The last ALRVs, which were almost twice as long as their predecessors, were retired in September.

The CLRVs were the third iteration of the tram since the Toronto Transit Commission was founded in 1921, although the agency notes that there were horse-drawn trams in the city from 1861.

