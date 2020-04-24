TT chief coach Manjit Dua is happy with India’s progress

India’s chief national table tennis coach Manjit Dua believes that coaches should be like family heads and treat every player equally.

The Sports Authority of India (SII) praised the growth of Indian table tennis while communicating with trainers on the importance of their coach and their advice on Friday. “This is a time when the world is looking at our achievements. More and more young people in various categories enter the top 100 in the world ranking. Dua said.

The first Indian to play in the Bundesliga League in the 1950s (German) – his involvement with Ranbir Bhandari – helped make his game better, said a national champion, Dua. “He (Ranbir) (95) is still active and participating in TTT and participating in Delhi State Ranking tournaments,” said Dua.

In 1973, when the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) sent him to North Korea for two months of training, Dua said he had learned the importance of physical fitness. “At that time I was between -10 to -20 degrees Celsius. I train about 5,000 times a day. Playing against the panhandlers in the NK helped me. I chose my fitness in the NK, ”he said.

In his vision for Indian table tennis, 66-year-old Dua Kovid-19 said the pandemic is now difficult to predict, but “most of our players will be at the 2021 Olympics”.