Tsunami warning after severe earthquake in the Caribbean

A tsunami warning was issued this evening in the Caribbean after a strong earthquake.

The 7.7-magnitude quake occurred 125 km northwest of the Jamaican coastal city of Lucea at a depth of approximately 10 km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The International Tsunami Information Center issued a warning for Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

“Dangerous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within a radius of 300 km around the epicenter along the coasts of Jamaica (…) the Cayman Islands and Cuba.”

It was said that waves of up to three feet were possible on the coasts of Mexico, Belize and Honduras.

#EarthquakeUpdate tsunami map showing areas of Jamaica that may be affected by waves (in yellow) that do not exceed 3 feet. Pic.twitter.com/WeLZUGhGTZ

– ODPEM (@odpem) January 28, 2020

The Cayman Islands Hazard Management Agency said a tsunami consisting of waves between one and three feet could have been caused by the tremor.

It warns citizens to move away from the coastal areas and evacuate to higher areas or strong multi-story buildings where possible.

It is likely that a 1 to 3 foot tsunami wave was generated after a 7.7 m earthquake approximately 120 km east of the sister islands. A tsunami is a series of waves. Remove from coastal areas and evacuate vertically if possible. pic.twitter.com/fdeNDO56yY

– Hazard Management CI (@CINEOC) January 28, 2020

The Jamaican disaster agency said a tsunami with waves of up to one meter is possible for the capital Kingston.

Officials in Cuba said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. However, the tremor was felt strongly in Santiago.