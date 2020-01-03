Tsunami trends to be monitored in 2020

Loading...

When a stone falls into a shallow pool, it creates a series of increasingly wide circles that cascade towards the edge. What was once soft, still and stable, became undulating and unstable. Change the pebble to a rock and a tsunami occurs.

The new year will bring many pebbles, but will it also bring rock-sized disturbances? I took a look inside my crystal ball to find tsunami trends that are worth watching in 2020.

Economic uncertainty

A group of researchers from the University of Chicago, Northwestern University and Stanford University builds an index of economic policy uncertainty. The index includes the number of news articles about the uncertainty of the economic policy of 10 major US newspapers. UU., A list of temporary provisions of the federal tax code that expire and the dispersion between the forecasts of professional economists.

As of approximately 2015, the economic policy uncertainty index began a precipitous increase. In August 2019, the index reached a record high. Since then it has dropped a bit, but it is still at high levels. Clearly, trade policy, presidential impeachment, Brexit, political unrest in Hong Kong, Middle East conflicts and labor shortages are creating a high level of uncertainty for the new year.

Net immigration and apartments

Utah's population growth continues to increase. Last year, an estimated 24,987 more people moved to the state that it was, marking the fifth consecutive year of net immigration of more than 20,000 people. I am impressed by the level of net migration, but that is not the story. Net immigration occurred in 28 of the last 30 years and exceeded 30,000 twice, both in the 1990s and 2000s. The true story is the form this new growth is taking. Utah is building apartments at a record pace.

In 2010, the local government allowed 1,723 apartments. By 2018, the number of units allowed tripled to 5,185. The final numbers for 2019 are not yet counted, but until September, the number of units has more than quadrupled compared to 2010 levels, reaching 7,188. Analysts expect about 9,000 units unprecedented across the state by the end of the year.

It is an open debate why so many apartments are being built, but the economy is clear: vacancies are low, absorption is rapid and rents are high. The affordability of housing remains a challenge. Most of the construction of new apartments is in Salt Lake City. People in the hive state live more compactly. It is a tsunami trend that I hope to continue.

Urbanization

Utah continues to develop. In the 1940s, 7 out of 10 Utahns lived in one of the large urban counties of Cache, Davis, Salt Lake, Utah, Washington and Weber. Today, almost 9 out of 10 call these counties home. The Census Bureau ranks Utah as the eighth most urban state.

Utah is not alone in the urbanization trend. The history of our nation is the change from a predominantly rural and agricultural nation to an urbanized and industrial nation. What makes Utah's urbanization unique is our topography of high mountain valleys and limited private lands. As we grow, we struggle with congestion, air pollution and the affordability of housing. It requires careful planning and a massive investment to preserve our quality of life.

Globalization

The world gets smaller every day and this is increasingly true for Utah. Nonstop flights depart every week from Salt Lake City to Mexico City, Calgary, Paris, Amsterdam, London and more. Utah exports products worth $ 12 billion worldwide each year and a worldwide missionary force of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spreads throughout the world.

A globalization trend that is worth seeing is the increase in Utah's foreign population. In 1990, Utah's foreign-born population amounted to 51,686. Today, 245,665 inhabitants of Utah have quadrupled. As the world economy continues its momentum, Utah continues to welcome the world and diversify our population.

Other trends of the tsunami in Utah that I am observing are the growth in short-term housing rents, the explosive expenditure of Chinese visitors, vaping rates of young people and the growth of electric vehicles. 2020 promises to be a year of changes.

Natalie Gochnour is associate dean at the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah and chief economist of the Salt Lake Chamber.