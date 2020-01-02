TSMC will start 5nm iPhone SoC production in the second quarter of 2020

Loading...

A Chinese-language report by the Commercial Times states that TSMC will begin mass production of Apple's (expected) A14 SoC using its EUV-ready 5nm process in the second quarter of 2020. This is a major advance for semiconductor manufacturing as a whole. While EUV made a technical debut at TSMC and Samsung on 7nm, it is used only to a limited extent for this node. 5nm is expected to be more common.

The following diagram from WikiChip shows the relationship between different TSMC nodes:

The benefits of N5 are expected to be relatively modest in terms of increasing or reducing power consumption with 15 percent additional power for the same power or 30 percent power consumption reduction for the same power. Remember, of course, that these are projections that are based on standardized metrics and are not a formal measure of the improvement of a particular SoC. The density is expected to improve significantly at least theoretically at 5 nm, but an increased transistor density is also the enemy of effective heat dissipation at this point.

Simply put, 5G had a bad year in 2019, and the handful of devices sold with this feature were mostly extremely expensive alternatives to existing LTE products. This is likely to change this year, also because Qualcomm requires OEMs to purchase a 5G modem if they want to use the high-end Snapdragon 865. That means every device comes with a Snapdragon 865 at 5G, regardless of whether you do it or not, it can actually be used in your geographic area. Apple will not miss delivering its own 5G iPhone this year. The company filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm and bought Intel's 5G modem business because it wanted to launch a 5G solution as soon as possible and to reduce or eliminate Qualcomm's dependency in the long term.

It will be very interesting to see if Android manufacturers can deliver a better 5G experience than Apple (or vice versa). The difficulty in integrating new 5G modems and the associated heat and power consumption can make it difficult for manufacturers to offer improvements in other areas or motivate them to find these improvements, regardless of the cost. Another question is whether these prices would be passed on to consumers. After several rounds of price increases, there is evidence that consumers are unwilling to tolerate them indefinitely. Apple's iPhone XR has been Apple's best-selling device every quarter since its launch, and launching the iPhone 11 at a cheaper price doesn't seem to have changed that.

This implies that Apple buyers are more concerned about the price than the modest functional improvements the iPhone 11 offers over the XR. A lot of marketing goes into 5G to convince people that the ability to invest in them is worth it. However, if you don't live in very specific urban areas, it won't be until 2020 either. A 5G service that can actually spread over any distance offers only a modest improvement (10 to 20 percent) in LTE performance. The so-called "mmWave" 5G offers much higher performance, but is currently only available at these speeds if you have line of sight to a transmitter and are outside.

In short, this will be a big year for SoCs, Cell Service and Apple for a number of reasons. The mobile phone industry is much more mature than a decade ago, but the introduction of 5G will still make waves as marketing goes into these efforts, if nothing else.

