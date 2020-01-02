TSMC to begin production of A14 chip for this year's iPhones in Q2, new 5-nanometer process

Loading...

Again, TSMC appears to be the exclusive supplier of Apple’s custom iPhone SoC chip designs. Digitimes announces that the smelter will begin manufacturing the A14 chip for this year’s iPhones in the second quarter.

The new “A14” chip will be manufactured using TSMC’s new 5 nanometer production process, down from the 7 nanometer manufacturing seen in A12 and A13.

When the A12 debuted in the iPhone XS, Apple made a big deal out of the way its phones were the first to come with 7-nanometer chips.

As TSMC is at the forefront of 5nm and most of its capacity is occupied by orders from Apple, it is very likely that the 2020 iPhones will be the first smartphones boasting engines of 5 nanometers.

Feature size is sort of an industry marketing term rather than a hard science, so rather than focusing on nominal numbers, just think that smaller is better. A smaller function size means a more energy efficient and faster chip because the transistors are physically closer to each other.

The roadmap for a 5nm iPhone is not new, in fact, almost a year ago, it was reported that the 2020 iPhones could take advantage of a 5nm process. Apple’s custom silicon continues to dominate the industry, and the move to the 5nm process is just another step in this chain.

The range of iPhone 2020 should be a fairly significant refresh in terms of hardware, with a new esque design iPhone-4, an all OLED range with adjusted screen dimensions, a new 3D ToF sensor for the rear camera and support for fast connection cellular data speeds with 5G.

True to form, Apple is expected to announce its new flagship iPhone line-up in the fall. Earlier than that, Apple is expected to launch an iPhone SE update, likely in the first three months of this year.

