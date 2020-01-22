Tsitsipa's request to Greek fans falls on deaf ears

Sakkari said she didn’t think fans’ behavior was inappropriate and hoped fans would be welcome at future games.

Tennis fans stand behind the Greek Maria Sakkari on Wednesday. Credit: Eddie Jim

On Wednesday, local Greek fans returned in full voice to the next game from Tsitsipas and were disappointed when his opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber retired due to injury.

They then went to Court 8 for the Saqqari match.

I think they were great, they were very respectful of the opponent. They stopped when they had to stop, “said Sakkari.

She said chants about Macedonia were a product of patriotism, and as emigrants or descendants of Greek migrants, fans felt “more Greek than us”.

It will feel different if I play here without her, that’s for sure … it makes me play better, it gets me going. I really hope it won’t happen (fans are kicked out). “

The royal blue flag of Greece with the Vergina sun in the center fluttered alongside others of Alexander the Great and the Greek flag in the stands of Court 8.

Alex Anyfantis, a sports journalist for the Greek community newspaper Neos Kosmos, said some followers of Tsitsipas had booed his opponent, Italian Salvatore Caruso, on Monday, and some had strayed into political territory. “It supports Greece in the dispute with North Macedonia,” he said.

The country, previously known as the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, was officially renamed North Macedonia in 2018.

On Monday, Tsitsipas didn’t like how exuberant his followers were. I really like it when they come and support me because it gives me many positive aspects in my game. I’m not sure why they want to go the extra mile sometimes, “said Tsitsipas.

” If I were an opponent … I mean, I understand that he doesn’t understand what’s going on out there and what the chants are, but I also think they should be a bit more respectful on their part, the opponents. That’s all. Nothing else. ”

Michael Gleeson is an award-winning senior sports journalist specializing in AFL and athletics.

