TSA says it captured 24 firearms at Wisconsin airports in 2019

A TSA officer examines hand luggage in the security screening area at Mitchell International. The TSA reported discovering 24 firearms at Wisconsin airport checkpoints in 2019. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Transportation Security Administration officers arrested 24 handguns at Wisconsin airport checkpoints in 2019, the agency said on Thursday.

Here is the distribution of firearms captured at Wisconsin airports in 2019:

Milwaukee Mitchell International: 16

Dane County Regional Airport: 4

Green Bay Austin Straubel International: 2

Central Wisconsin Airport (Mosinee): 2

These numbers are pale compared to the rest of the United States

“TSA officers across the country caught more guns at checkpoints in 2019 than ever before in 18 years of history,” said a statement.

Most of the firearms discovered at airport checkpoints in the United States in 2019 have been loaded, according to the Transportation Security Administration. (Photo: Transportation Security Administration)

A total of 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on or passenger baggage at checkpoints across the country last year, an average of about 12.1 firearms per day, said TSA.

This represents an increase of approximately 5% nationally in firearm discoveries since 2018.

In the United States, 87% of the firearms detected were loaded.

Across the country, firearms were captured at 278 airport checkpoints, according to the TSA.

The top five U.S. airports where TSA agents detected weapons at checkpoints in 2019 were:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International with 323.

Dallas / Fort Worth International with 217.

Denver International with 140.

George Bush Houston Intercontinental with 138.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International with 132.

“Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon license, firearms are not allowed to be carried on an airplane,” the TSA said in a statement on Thursday.

Travelers who bring firearms to checkpoints are liable to criminal prosecution and civil penalties.

Federal civil penalties can reach up to $ 13,000, according to the TSA. A typical first offense fine for carrying a handgun to a checkpoint is $ 4,100.

Unloaded firearms must be controlled, declared

Passengers may travel with firearms provided they are unloaded, declared to the airline and placed in closed and locked checked baggage.

Here are the steps to follow if you want to travel with your gun, according to the TSA:

Firearms must be unloaded and packed in a hard case.

Ammunition must be packed in its original box. Even if the ammunition box is not full, the bullets must be in their original case.

The firearm case must be brought to the airline check-in counter and declared, the passenger indicating to the airline representative that he wishes to travel with the firearm.

Only the passenger should keep the key or combination in the lock, unless TSA personnel request the key to open the firearm container to ensure compliance with TSA regulations, including for ensure the firearm is unloaded.

Unloaded firearms are carried inside checked baggage and placed in the belly of the aircraft.

The TSA has more details on how to travel properly with a gun posted on its website here: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition.

