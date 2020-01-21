TSA officers find loaded handgun at checkpoint

CLOSE

TSA officers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday discovered this .38-caliber handgun, loaded with six bullets, in the pocket of a Mequon man’s jacket at a security checkpoint. (Photo: courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration)

Transportation Security Administration officers found a handgun loaded with a Mequon man at a checkpoint at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday, authorities said.

The .38-caliber weapon, loaded with six bullets, was in the man’s jacket pocket, according to a TSA press release. Officers discovered the weapon when the man sent his coat to the X-ray machine.

The man told the officers that he thought the gun was in another jacket. Deputies from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office questioned him and cited him on state gun charges, according to the TSA.

The weapon was the first discovery of Milwaukee officers this year. Last year, according to the TSA, officers found 16 firearms at the airport. It was from 2018, when officers found 11 firearms.

A total of 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on luggage or on passengers at checkpoints across the country last year, an average of about 12.1 firearms per day, said TSA.

This represents an increase of approximately 5% nationally in firearm discoveries since 2018.

In the United States, 87% of the firearms detected were loaded.

Passengers can travel with firearms provided they are unloaded, declared to the airline and placed in closed and locked checked baggage.

Joe Taschler of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/01/21/milwaukee-airport-tsa-agents-find-loaded-handgun-checkpoint/4534896002/