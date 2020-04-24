Try Wolf Lake on the Criteria channel – the flow of the sun

Otto Preminger’s film, made in 1965, depicts a poisonous fraternal relationship rather than a combination of Hitchcock’s and Shakespeare’s worst dreams.

(Editor's note: Available in the following review spoilers For "Missing Rabbit Lake", but they don't have fun in this movie.)

In addition to introducing Zombies to the world, Otto Preminger’s film “Missing Rabbit Lake” will be popular in the last 20 minutes, “Is it really happening?” moments. An interesting laugh from this undiscovered film that provides the most unpleasant plot of Shakespeare’s or Hitchcock’s darkest nights with this sibling addiction.

Although there were at least a few masterpieces under the Preminger’s belt, he is now best known for setting Jean Seber on fire in the 1957 collection of St. Joan. For many people, this friend has been rejected, but that does not mean that his work is not yet worthy of consideration.

“Missing Rabbit Lake” is another story of Premdinger driving a woman crazy, where the protagonist, Ann Lake (Carol Linley), an American expert in London, is reassuring her missing daughter. A boarding school where no one believes him: “What if they never thought they weren’t rabbits?” This film is a textbook that men risk talking about, mocking and laughing at, a woman who moves the walls of her mind up and down. In other words, “Missing Rabbit Lake” is a modern story about lighting, where a woman is annoyed by others. Wherever he goes, forgetful people deny his worries, including Lawrence Olivier, who acts as a detective with the police, who opposes the victims. But women also have problems. (There is a mental condition in the tent that makes it difficult to feed the children’s fears.)

“Missing Rabbit Lake” is a lot, and it’s an incredible dynamic between Anna and her brother Stephen, played by Wonderful Dullea, whose cool, dead look can clean up the city. The two are bone-chilling, a pair of siblings from various sadomasochistic pushes that Freud has too close to shout into the street.

Preminger’s aesthetic vision is chaotic in order to match the crazy states of the characters and to disappoint the audience. The hand-crafted moments in the black-and-white, English-language films of the ’60s amaze, especially in the final moments of the film, when Linley / Ann throws mani on the pasture and walks into the pasture. seeing breakthrough. “High! High! »He yells at his brother who kidnapped and burned his child, he calls what is called a” doll’s hospital “baby dolls – not a joke – it’s basically a workshop that repairs broken toys. Suki played by Appleby, Bunny, the least focused child in the history of cinema. Despite having three children, Preminger did not know where and how to put him.

“Lack of Rabbit Lake” is a real-life portrayal of the diseases that can be filmed in the 1960s, without making it clear. So, it is very interesting to revisit the film with today’s hats. In the film’s rating center, the real crime in the parable of the woman’s unconsciousness is a cross-border and skinless sibling wrapped in a missing children’s package. All this is very crazy.

Since it was made in 1965, Preminger was supposed to be above the smoke of Psycho, and the harsh portrait of the Oedipal complex was out of control, not to mention his slander about what the film’s structural look should look like. . But the Preminger lacked the precision of Alfred Hitchcock here, lost in the path of war, the psyche of pain, and became an unforgettable fun.

This is exactly the reason to watch a really open movie. Performances ranging from design to cinematography, “Lack of Rabbit Lake” has a common sense of insanity that permeates every nook and cranny, so playing “I Spy” by all means becomes a fun, bad game. Director Otto Preminger tried to paint the details in all corners.

The film “Missing Rabbit Lake” is currently shown on Criterion.

