try VPN for free (UK deals)

TL; DR: A two-year subscription to TunnelBear VPN is on sale for £ 3.38 per month, saving you 58% on the list price.

VPNs help you browse, stream, and operate securely by protecting your online traffic with an encrypted tunnel. That may sound a little complicated, but not really.

This simply means that all your data and personal information is safe, so no one can see what you are doing or where you are. These services are becoming more and more popular as remote working becomes a necessity.

There are many top providers to consider, but TunnelBear stands out from the crowd for two reasons. For starters, this is one of the few services to offer a truly free service. You are limited to 500MB of secure browsing with a free plan, but it should be more than enough to properly test the service. Second, TunnelBear is the only VPN heavy bear feature on the entire site and its interface, which is key.

If you want to commit to a paid plan, you can now sign up for a two-year subscription for just £ 3.38 per month. It drops 58% on the list price, and offers five simultaneous connections, unlimited bandwidth and server switches, and reliable customer support.

Give the bears a chance and try TunnelBear for free.

