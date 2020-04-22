Try to answer these car queries that have shocked 65 Car Enthusiasts

Every Friday during Jalopnik’s Virtual Load Night, Jason and I ask 40 questions about borderline inability, readers try to answer them, and the team that has earned the most points takes literally nothing. Here are the absurdly obscure questions from last week, and here’s how the readers went.

What a beautiful night trivia last Friday. We had a Zoom-ing gentleman in Brazil, last week’s MVP in Indonesia showed up again, we had Andrew Collins host asking hard on the SUVs, and we didn’t even have a whole team of engineers. Nissan (for which Jason dedicated a complete “Stump the Nissan Team” round).

As usual, we started with my technical questions:

Round 1: Technical questions (22 pts)

a) What is the primary anti-corrosion coating found in most modern vehicles? Here’s a description from a Toyota R&D engineer: “The whole metal body gets into a giant tank of opaque liquid … The tank has some anodes on the side, which pumps electricity through the liquid, and the body of the car acts as the cathode, causing (what’s in the liquid) to coat the body. After (the car) exits, it rinses, and enters a giant oven for cooking. the coating gets wet and finishes like paint … It behaves like paint, but it works best because of the way it is applied – it comes in every part of the metal, and so it can protect. ” b) The answer to this question is typically considered the second “layer” over the metal body of a vehicle. Name the first, third, fourth and fifth. In most highly modern passenger vehicles, if a brake line leading to one of the wheel cylinders / cylinders is compromised – i.e. Is it creased or rusted – do the brakes work as well? What is this style of brake system called? Introduced in the 2001 GMC Terradyne concept, this feature debuted for production at the 2002 GMC Sierra Denali, and promised to reduce the diameter of the tour by 21 percent, bringing it to 37.4 feet – just 0.3 feet shy. than that of a much smaller Saturn SC2. Coupe. Give the GM marketing name for the feature. Which car supplier has worked with GM to develop this system? What was the maximum rear steering angle and what two factors dictated the angle under any condition? Under what conditions did the rear wheels extend in the opposite direction as the front, and under what conditions were they in the same direction as the fronts? What is the name of the popular test used in the off-road industry to measure the suspension of the article / chassis of a vehicle? The test usually involves a lift of ~ 20 degrees until a tire rises in the air, measuring the distance traveled up to that slope (from the base of the tilt to the center of the contact pad, measured along the slope). number from the wheelbase and multiplying by 1,000. How many control arms are there on a conventional MacPherson structural suspension design (I mean a single corner of the car)? If two shaft shafts are connected by a single joint u (or cardan joint), and the shaft that is splined to the transmission box (call this shaft the input shaft) rotates at a constant angular velocity, describe the angular velocity of the second, connected shaft (we call it the output shaft) if the angle of the u-joint is strong. What is a CV joint (call the acronym) and how does the behavior of the second tree change relative to the first one? On a manual disc brake system, the driver mounts on a pedal 10 inches linearly from the pivot of the pedal arm. Two linear centimeters from the pivot of the brake arm is the button that enters the master cylinder (assume that the foot and pushrod exert forces on the pivot arm perpendicular to the axis of the arm). The master cylinder front brake piston is 1 “in diameter while single pistons in the front brake calipers have 3” diameters. If the driver uses 50 pounds of force on the brake pedal, what is the maximum strength of the theoretical clamping that the front heaters impart to the pads and rotors? As you call the angle “between the current direction of travel of the wheel and the direction to which it points.” What happens to the lateral grip / tire grip strength during the first few degrees of this?

(Replies to round 1)

So let’s go to Jason’s “Stump The Nissan Guys” round:

Round 2: Stump The Nissan Guys with Nissan Questions (13 pts)

What is the origin of the name Datsun? What animal was associated with the 1935 Datsun? It classifies the four Pike factory vehicles in order of product number, from largest to least. Which Nissan was the only model to have the option of wipers on the side mirrors / wing, the Cedric, Cima or Skyline? What were the names of the two swappable hatch options for the Nissan Pulsar NX? What brands were the first electric vehicles associated with Nissan to be sold? What British brand built Nissan under license in the 1950s? What did Volkswagen build Nissan and in what was different from those of Volkswagen?

(Replies to round 2)

Then Andrew took it for once, asking about some strange SUVs:

Back 3: Strange Sport Utility (8 pts)

The International Scout has been revamped by Italian fashion designer Carrozzeria Fissore and re-branded as a Swiss luxury SUV called what? What Toyota 4×4 that is not a Land Cruiser variant had a foldable windshield? The Kia Borrego was a 4×4 body-on-frame you could achieve with a V8. But did he have a real low range? LaForza is often referred to as the “Ferrari of SUVs” or the “Italian Range Rover”. The V8 engine was originally sourced from Ford, but the platform is based on a military vehicle made by which Italian heavy truck company? All Nissan Xterras have an asymmetrical screen design with a protective bump. What’s in this bump? The BMW Daihatsu 4×4 from the early 1990s was not sold as a BMW or Daihatsu. What was this vehicle like? A well-known Japanese carmaker re-branded the Land Rover Discovery 1 and sold it in Japan in the 1990s. What was the name of this vehicle? Before the Range Rover Sport came out in the mid-2000s, Land Rover did a two-door Range Rover concept. What were they called?

(Replies to round 3)

Jason then escaped some of his toy vehicles, and Andrew and I went in to see if readers could identify the makes and models:

Round 4: Get to know this Car Toy (8 pts)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

(Replies to round 4)

Finally, Jason ended the night with eight questions about weird and funny car names:

Round 5: Car Names! (14 pts)

Which of these non-food drink names is real? Nissan Cherry, Daihatsu Cheddar, Alldays & Onions Midget, American Chocolate, Mitsubishi Pistachio Which British car called for a planet used a horizontal opposite engine? What was the name of the poet who made the suggestion to call what ended up being the Ford Edsel a “Utopian Turtle?” What is the name shared by both a Mazda and Matt Groening pre-Simpsons cartoon character? Name a Nissan and Toyota truck that share their names with beer types. What was the official name of the original Volkswagen Beetle? Name two cars named after words that mean “friend”. Name five (out of six) different versions of the Volkswagen Jetta are sold as worldwide.

(Replies to round 5)

Winners

Last week, one team was able to get 76 percent of our questions asked, and the average was 63. Those numbers, Jason and I concluded, were too simple. Worried that we were moving, Torch and I (and Andrew) came up with the 40 questions above to make things just a little tougher.

And it looks like we’ve accomplished our mission, because the high score this week was 73 percent, and the average was 52 percent.. Here are the ratings from week three of Jalopnik Virtual Car. (And a reminder: Teams score themselves – there’s literally no responsibility, here):

Team 7: 47.5 points Team 13: 38 points Team 8: 37.5 points Team 9: 37.5 Team 2: 37 points Team 11: 36 points Team 4: 35.5 points Team 12: 33.5 points Team 3: 32 points Team 5: 31.5 points Team 6: 30 points Team 1: 26.5 points Team 14: 14 points

The winning team, team seven, had members Alex, Mohammad, Anugra, David, and Jaron. Well done!

The Night of the Jalopnik Virtual Car Show will reopen this Friday at 8:30 P.M. Email david.tracy@jalopnik.com if you are interested. I’ll post another reminder on the site tomorrow.

.