Try the Damon Hypersport Shape-Shifting electric motorcycle at CES 2020

I feel like I’m back at Putt-Putt Golf & Games, eight years old, holding on to the plastic sports bikes from the Manx TT arcade game. If only that little child smeared with pizza fat could see me now, on CES 2020, aboard a VR simulator of what I sincerely hope for the future of motorcycling.

As I ride through the streets of a rough virtual city, the bike approaches a stop sign. Before I can even drop a leg, the seat beneath me magically puts a few centimeters into the frame of the bike, bringing my feet closer to the ground. When taking off, it picks up again with a mechanical sigh. And when I enter the highway, the steering wheel comes down smoothly and pulls me over the gas tank in an aerodynamic bend. I have owned both sport bikes and cruisers and somehow I feel that I have driven both in a time span of 30 seconds.

This is what it is like to ride Damons Hypersport, the first motorcycle in the world that can change shape during the flight. Damon calls his technology Shift. “It can change from a commuter position to a sport position while driving,” explains CEO Jay Giraud. The windshield, steering wheel, seat and footrests all move with one button on request. “This allows you to really adjust your driving situation to every road you are driving or to all the traffic conditions you are dealing with.”

On board the simulator – which you are not in control of – this all happens automatically. On production bikes this is done with the push of a button on the left handlebar. You can tap on it and have the bike switch between fully upright and fully crouched, or press, hold and release when you feel comfortable. The entire system is electronic and so carefully concealed that you have to look carefully to see the small engines and caterpillars that are hidden underneath the plastic body.

No matter how dramatic the Shift technology is, it is only part of what makes the Hypersport unique. The second half is an advanced safety suite called CoPilot, which competes with what you would find in a luxury car. The system includes a rear-view camera feed in the cockpit and 360-degree radar.

Back in the simulator, a car creeps into my blind spot and a yellow LED on top of the windshield lights up to tell me it’s there. Conditioning comes into effect and I turn my head to see how close it is. Is that … a giant Baby Yoda sticker on the door? JEP. It was a smart way to distract me from the car in front of me, which brakes when I look away. The handlebar buzzes on the bike, I am looking forward to it and I stop just in time. Introduced demo? Of course, but having almost experienced this in real life itself, the real-life implications do not seem nearly far-fetched.

If the safety and comfort functions do not sell the Hypersport, the performance is very likely: with a 200 hp engine, it has a top speed of 200 miles per hour and a range of 200 miles. That’s more than the 146 miles that Harley’s LiveWire can handle, and somehow the Hypersport will sell for less: $ 24,995 for Harley’s $ 29,799.

You can now deposit $ 100 to pre-order one, although Damon has not yet revealed when your ride will roll off the line. The first bicycles will be built in a facility outside of Vancouver, where it claims it can pump up to 1500 bicycles per year. With sufficient revenue, the company hopes to build another Canadian facility that can handle 10,000. But in the long term, Damon’s plans are even bigger.

“We are a technology company”, explains Giraud. “We are not OEM like Triumph for Honda or anyone else.” To exploit the benefits of their production expertise, Damon is looking for an important partner to produce the bikes. It would keep the Damon name intact for electric bikes, but would license the Shift and CoPilot technology to the parent company for use in all their bikes. So a Honda or Yamaha that also transforms? Absolutely possible, if they close the right deal.

And Damon has a trick ahead, or rather, on the wheel. There is a clutch lever – something that does not require an electric bicycle with a single-speed gearbox. Which means it does something else. Giraud would not reveal what it was for, but promised that Damon still has a trick ahead, which he will reveal as soon as his patents come through. In the meantime, your guess is just as good as ours.

