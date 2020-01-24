Truth By Numbers: How Auston Matthews has improved as a defensive player

More than halfway through the season and at the all-star break, Auston Matthews and Alex Ovechkin are in second place in the league in goals, at 34 in 49 games. The two snipers only follow David Pastrnak, who has astonishing 37 goals in 51 games.

Making Matthew’s goals is no surprise. He has been the best, even strongest goal scorer in the NHL since entering the competition; scored 111 goals in 261 career games. He is only two seconds ahead of Connor McDavid, but he has played 30 fewer games and an average of 3:20 less in ice age per game.

That Matthews has sustained a wrist injury so far despite his showy totals has been the conversation about the city with the Leafs that limped into the all-star break, but what has impressed me so far about his season is not been his shot.

SPOTLIGHT PERFORMANCE

Matthews has one of, if not the best, releases in the game. It’s fast, it’s hard for goalkeepers to read, and he’s able to change his release point at the last second and change the angle. It’s crazy and Matthews gets a lot of credit for it, but I think because his shot is so ridiculous, he is underestimated in other parts of the game.

At the start of this season, when the Leafs were struggling, Matthews was rightly criticized for his lack of attention to detail in the defense zone, something that has plagued him throughout his career. Sometimes he seems unfocused or uninterested during the defense, but appearances are deceptive. It may surprise you that Matthews is one of the best defensive impacts on the Maple Leafs this season.

The way the Leafs perform while Matthews is on the ice is very different from when he is off the ice. Unlike the rest of the front group of the Leafs, it is easy to see that Matthews and his most common line men have by far had the greatest impact on the team’s ice differences, especially from the inner lock area.

Matthews may look off when he doesn’t have the puck, but not all players with a strong defensive impact look as active and correct as Patrice Bergeron. Let me throw some numbers at you.

Alex Kerfoot is the only Leafs attacker who recovers more loose pucks than Matthews in general, with 21.7 every 20 minutes compared to Matthews 20 .2. Matthews is also second in the defensive zone of Kerfoot and second in the attacking zone of Mitch Marner, but in all three zones he leads the leading group of Leafs in disputed puckbattles and wins the highest percentage of everyone in the team.

Start with Ashley, Ziggy and Scotty Mac

Maple Leafs must find the will to defend when they return from the All-Star break

January 24, 2020

Your browser does not support the audio element.

In the defense zone, he also leads all Leafs forward in rebound recovery actions, helping his goalkeepers clear things up and play the other way.

Again, only Kerfoot has performed more successful defensive actions that remove the opponent’s possession every 20 minutes than Matthews, who does this just over seven times every 20 minutes. And when Matthews makes loose pucks and then retrieves them, he also has the lowest turnover rate of the Leafs in the offensive and defensive zones, which means that he is also good at managing the puck this season.

Of course a large part of those glowing excellent differentials comes from the excellent attacking ability of Matthews, but his defensive game helps to create more of those opportunities for him.

THE QUESTION

This week Steve Dangle is thinking about the trade deadline, and he wants to know about a man who has been moving for several years.

“Does Chris Kreider have the record that is almost always traded without ever being traded? It is clear that a lot of teams want to acquire him, so what makes him special? “

Kreider is the ultimate playoff acquisition, because he will immediately overwhelm the goalkeeper of the other team and make it look like an accident, making things much easier.

That’s it, that’s the answer.

…

Okay fine. Kreider is a very good player who has two-sided versatility and is also a superfast force forward. The problem for the Rangers if they want to relocate him, however, is that he has not been at his best this season.

This year, Kreider lost some weight in two areas; both defensive and as power forward / net front presence.

The drop-off as a power forward has not affected its offensive production at all. He is on pace to essentially replicate his previous season exactly on the surface, entirely due to a much larger presence on the powerplay. Kreider has already tied his career high in power play goals with seven and is only three points away from his career high in power play points at 13.

His steady power production, however, has taken a hit, probably because he is shooting from further afield and playing a slightly different style that he is not used to. That should not scare away teams that are looking for the player he usually is. Being asked to play a different role only makes him more versatile, and I very much doubt that he could not go back to the net to create chaos at any time.

The greater concern for Kreider is in his defensive game, which falls a bit off. Kreider is a very disruptive defensive player, who comes in line in all three zones and chooses attempted passes from opponents. How successful was Kreider in driving on lanes? When he tried to block passes last season, he was successful 92.2 percent of the time. He didn’t fall in a bad reach with 85 percent this season, but there is a drop-off.

The majority of them are not located in the defense zone, but outside, which leads to less rapid transitional violations in the neutral zone and fewer chances of advance payments.

The other area where Kreider is not engaged this year is restoring rebounds in his own zone. He is normally one of the most committed wingers in the league to clear up shots that his goalkeepers cannot control, but this season has been less clear.

Personally, the drop-offs in his game wouldn’t scare me if I wanted to buy Kreider, because he has a long history with big impacts in all three zones. However, for teams looking for a high-end two-way wing, the Rangers cannot get the insane valuable offers they would have last year.

FAST HITS

• Speaking of the Rangers, there is probably another good reason why Kreiders figures have taken a hit. Only one Rangers ahead (300+ minutes) managed to save a Corsi of 50 percent or better this season, and it is Artemi Panarin. Panarin has been on the ice for 752 shooting attempts and 751 against 5-in-5, and he is one of the best game-riding skaters in the sport. Talk about uphill skating.

• A sign of how defensively porous the Chicago Blackhawks are: between attackers with more than 300 minutes of play, three Blackhawks are allowed in the bottom four in slot passes while on ice. Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and the worst score of the competition, Jonathan Toews.

• Kane has had another great offensive season, but defensively … ouch. Of the 366 attackers who played 5-in-5 for more than 300 minutes, he was in the inner final shot at the 345th with 38.1 percent.

• The worst figure in the competition in the inner final shot is another Blackhawk: Dylan Strome with only 30.4 percent.

• Speaking of trade bait, if Canadians decide to relocate Tomas Tatar, he should even get more than Vegas had given him in 2018. slot shot differential throughout the NHL among forward at 64 percent. Go to a larger sample size and it is in third place in the competition with 58.7 percent.