Trustees are interviewing YOUR Presidential candidates this week

University of Wyoming UW flag

CASPER, Wyo – The Executive Board of the University of Wyoming has announced that they will meet and interview semi-finalists this Wednesday and Thursday for the UW presidency.

The interviews take place at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center to meet the semi-finalists and discuss presidential terms of employment.

These special board meeting sessions begin both days at 8 a.m.

Article continues below …

The Board of Trustees says they received a list of semi-finalists from the UW presidential search committee last week.

After this week’s interviews, the board says they plan to select around three finalists who are publicly identified and invited to come to the campus for open sessions with UW stakeholders in the week of February 24.

“The board accepts public input, which will be followed by interviews of the finalists on February 27, before selecting the new president,” UW said in a statement Tuesday. “During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate who selects it.”

The new president is expected to be in office on July 1.

Related stories from Oil City News: