Trump's ridicule defense of sacking could collapse

The Republicans could not have created a more twisted trial of the president if they had appointed Kafka to the defense team.

What connection they put the Democrats. To combat the main objection of White House lawyers to the impeachment of the House – which officials in the room where the impeccable acts occurred have not testified – Democrats must plead for these witnesses to testify now . And that gives Donald Trump’s political defense a favorite topic for discussion: if the Democrats have such a solid case (what they actually have), then why are they spending the first two days of the trial asking for more evidence ?

Easy. While Republicans insist that there are no witnessless cases and it is too late to call them, they neglect to mention that it was the Republicans who requested and obtained witnesses in the removal of Clinton, including the president himself. Senator Lindsey Graham, who is tearing the Democrats apart now for allegedly creating a “complete circus” by demanding witnesses, was then director of the removal of the House.

