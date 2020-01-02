Trump's plan to curb youthful vaping frees up some flavors

Loading...

(Shutterstock)

By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. health authorities will ban most flavored e-cigarettes that are popular with underage teenagers, but with large exceptions that benefit vaping manufacturers, retailers, and adults who use nicotine-emitting devices.

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it would ban the fruit, candy, mint, and dessert flavors of small cartridge-based e-cigarettes that are popular with high school students. However, e-cigarettes with a menthol and tobacco taste are allowed to remain on the market.

The ban on flavors will also completely exclude large tank-based vaping devices, which are mainly sold in vaping stores for adult smokers.

Together, the two exceptions represent a significant withdrawal from President Donald Trump’s original plan, announced four months ago, that would have banished all vaping flavors – including menthol – from all types of e-cigarettes. The new policy will preserve a significant portion of the billion dollar steam market. And the changes are likely to please both the largest e-cigarette maker, Juul Labs, and thousands of e-cigarette shop owners who sell the tank-based systems that users can mix individual flavors with.

E-cigarettes are battery-operated devices that typically heat a flavored nicotine solution into an inhalable aerosol. They have been recommended to adults as a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes, but there is limited data on how they can help smokers quit.

The Food and Drug Administration has struggled for years to find an appropriate approach to regulating vapors. According to applicable law, all e-cigarettes should be subject to an FDA review from May. Only those who can demonstrate public health benefits in the United States are allowed to stay on the market.

“We have to protect our families,” Trump told reporters Tuesday. “At the same time, it is a large industry. We want to protect the industry.”

The aroma ban applies to e-cigarettes that use pre-filled nicotine cartridges that are mainly sold at petrol stations and in supermarkets. Juul is the largest player in this market, but has previously removed all of its flavors except menthol and tobacco after undergoing an intense political review. Many smaller manufacturers continue to sell sweet, fruity flavors such as “grape sushi”, “strawberry candy floss” and “sea salt blueberry”.

The flavor restrictions do not affect the larger specialty devices sold in vape stores that typically do not allow customers under the age of 21. With these tank-based systems, users can fill the device with the aroma of their choice. Revenue from these devices is estimated to represent 40% of the US vaping business and includes approximately 15,000 to 19,000 stores.

Nevertheless, the new policy represents the federal government’s biggest move to date to counter an increase in adolescent vapors, which officials fear is a generation of young people who consume nicotine. In the latest government survey, more than one in four students reported that they had used e-cigarettes in the previous month, despite federal law prohibiting sales to people under the age of 18. At the end of last month, Trump signed a law to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco and tobacco vaping products from 18 to 21 nationwide.

“We will not remain inactive as this crisis grows and develops among American youth, and we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary,” said Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, in a statement. Companies that don’t stop producing and distributing the restricted products within 30 days run the risk of fines and seizures by the FDA.

Incoming FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the government’s approach is trying to reconcile the problem of underage vaping with the “potential role that e-cigarettes could play in converting adult smokers to regular cigarettes”.

However, the decision to approve menthol and ban tank waste was immediately condemned by anti-tobacco supporters who urged the Trump administration to implement its original pledge to ban all flavorings except tobacco.

“Only removing all flavored e-cigarettes can end the worsening e-cigarette epidemic in adolescence and prevent e-cigarette companies from attracting and making children addicted to flavored products,” said Matthew Myers of the Campaign for Tobacco Free kids in a statement.

The Myers group and others have long resisted all tastes of tobacco products, including menthol in traditional cigarettes. They argue that teenagers who use vape simply use menthol if it stays on the market.

When Trump officials first drafted their plans for a White House event in September, they specifically said menthol was prohibited. But these efforts waned after supporters and lobbyists were pushed back and White House advisors Trump said that a total ban on flavorings could cost him votes.

Industry groups such as the Vapor Technology Association launched an aggressive social media campaign – #IVapeIVote – on the grounds that the plan would force vaping stores to shut down, cut jobs, and send users of electronic cigarettes back to traditional smokers.

Trump’s first announcement came amid an outbreak of unexplained lung disease associated with fumes. Since then, health authorities have linked most cases to a contaminating filler that has been added to illegal THC vapor liquids. THC is the chemical in marijuana that makes consumers feel high. Manufacturers of legal nicotine-based vapor products have tried to distance themselves from the problem.

Trump suggested before the announcement that the taste restrictions could be temporary.

“If everything is in order, hopefully they will be back on the market very quickly,” he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.