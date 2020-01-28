Trump's plan calls for Palestinian state to freeze settlement

President Donald J. Trump speaks to reporters after getting out of the Air Force on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Official photo of the White House by Shealah Craighead)

By MATTHEW LEE and ARON HELLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. officials say President Donald Trump’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a Palestinian state with its capital in parts of East Jerusalem and ends speculation as to whether his government will prepare a no-proposal proposal from Palestinians Leaders would give up a “two-state solution” to the conflict.

Officials say the plan to be unveiled on Tuesday more than doubles the area currently controlled by the Palestinians, although it also recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over large settlement blocks in the West Bank, which the Palestinians are almost certain to object to. The Palestinians have already rejected the proposal and accused Trump of being biased in favor of Israel for adopting a policy that strengthens Israel at his own expense.

Article below …

The plan provides for a four-year freeze on the construction of a new Israeli settlement, which would involve negotiating details of a comprehensive agreement, officials said before the Trump announcement on condition of anonymity. However, it was not immediately clear whether the freeze could be extended if there was no definitive deal in the four years.

The 50-page political outline continues on concessions to the Palestinians than many analysts thought was likely. However, they would have to accept conditions that they previously did not want to take into account, such as B. Accepting settlements in the West Bank. It builds on a 30-page economic plan for the West Bank and Gaza Strip that was unveiled last June and which the Palestinians have also rejected.

Under the terms of the “peace vision” that Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner has been working on for almost three years, the future Palestinian state would consist of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip through a combination of ground roads and tunnels, officials said.

Officials said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political challenger, Benny Gantz, signed the plan in March. Netanyahu will be next to Trump when he unveils the White House plan.

The event takes place while Trump’s impeachment process continues in the Senate and the Israeli parliament has scheduled a hearing to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity from corruption charges. Netanyahu withdrew this request a few hours before the trial began, but the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, is expected to continue to meet. The body had probably voted against immunity and struck Netanyahu.

Before the March 2 elections, Netanyahu demanded that parts of the West Bank be annexed and that all settlements there should be given sovereignty over Israel. Israel conquered the West Bank in the Middle East War in 1967, and the Jordan Valley in particular is considered an important security asset.

Security responsibility for the Jordan Valley would remain in the hands of Israel for the foreseeable future, but could be scaled back if the emerging Palestinian state builds its capacity according to the plan, which states that statehood depends on the Palestinians who meet international governance criteria ,

Officials said they expected negative responses from the Palestinians, as well as Turkey and Iran, but hoped that Jordan and Egypt, the only two Arab nations to have peace treaties with Israel, would not immediately reject them. Officials said they expected Gulf states like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and others to cautiously welcome the plan.

The response from Jordan, which would remain responsible for the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem under the plan, will be particularly significant, officials said. Kushner and others turned to the Arab leaders before the rollout.

The Palestinians see the heartland of a future independent state in the West Bank and their capital in East Jerusalem. The majority of the international community supports their position, but Trump has reversed decades of U.S. foreign policy by being more evidently committed to Israel. His strategy focused on recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the American embassy there. He has also closed Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington and cut funding for Palestinian aid programs.

This policy has proven popular with Trump’s evangelical and pro-Israeli supporters, and could give him a much-needed boost from his base as he prepares for a re-election campaign this year.

But the Palestinians refuse to speak to Trump and call for the support of the Arab leaders. The Palestinian leadership has also encouraged protests in the West Bank and is concerned that the Washington announcement could trigger a new round of violence. Before the announcement, the Israeli military announced that it would strengthen infantry forces in the Jordan Valley.