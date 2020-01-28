Trump's plan calls for Palestinian state to freeze settlement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan on Tuesday, calling for the creation of a state of Palestine with its capital in parts of East Jerusalem.

He declared it a “win-win opportunity” for Israel and the Palestinians.

The plan ends speculation as to whether his government would abandon a “two-state solution” to the conflict if a proposal was made without the Palestinian leaders’ contribution.

Trump, who released the plan to a pro-Israeli White House audience with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, admitted that he had done a lot for Israel, but said he wanted the deal to be “big business for the Palestinians.” ” be . ”

Trump said the deal was a “historic opportunity” for the Palestinians to reach their own independent state.

The plan more than doubles the territory currently controlled by the Palestinians, but also recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over large settlement blocks in the West Bank, against which the Palestinians are almost certain to object.

The Palestinians have already rejected the proposal and accused Trump of being biased in favor of Israel for adopting a policy that strengthens Israel at his own expense.

The plan provides for a four-year freeze on the construction of a new Israeli settlement, during which details of a comprehensive agreement would be negotiated.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the freeze could be extended if there was no definitive deal in the four years.

The 50-page political outline continues on concessions to the Palestinians than many analysts thought was likely.

However, they would have to accept conditions that they previously did not want to take into account, such as B. Accepting settlements in the West Bank.

It builds on a 30-page economic plan for the West Bank and Gaza Strip that was unveiled last June and which the Palestinians have also rejected.

Under the terms of the “peace vision” that Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner has been working on for almost three years, the future Palestinian state would consist of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip through a combination of main roads and tunnels.

Netanyahu and his main political challenger in the March election, Benny Gantz, had signed the plan.

The White House event took place when Trump’s impeachment proceedings continued in the Senate and the Israeli parliament had planned a hearing to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity from corruption charges.

Netanyahu withdrew this request a few hours before the trial began, but the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, is expected to continue to meet.

The body had probably voted against immunity and struck Netanyahu.

Before the March 2 elections, Netanyahu had demanded the annexation of parts of the West Bank and the imposition of Israeli sovereignty on all of his settlements.

Israel conquered the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War, and the Jordan Valley in particular is considered a vital security asset.