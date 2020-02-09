Trump’s new budget goes after social safety net programs

Just a week away from the State of the Union address of the president, where he bragged a lot about the economy, Trump will submit a budget aimed at reducing programs by Americans who need it most.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is expected to release a budget of $ 4.8 trillion on Monday. With Democrats controlling Congress, the proposed budget has almost no chance of succeeding, but it is still important to note what the president would prioritize if given the chance.

The budget proposed by the president appears to reduce government spending by $ 4.4 trillion for ten years and focuses on changes to the Medicare drug program that would save $ 130 billion. It also looks like to cut $ 292 billion from Medicaid and food stamps, and it will cost another $ 70 billion by reducing disability.

Trump also wants to reduce the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency by 26 percent and the budget of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development by 15 percent. With the corona virus lurking, the president also wants a nine percent reduction in financing for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The tightening of the belt will be presented as a need to reduce the deficit, thereby preserving the health of the economy, but Trump finds scope in the budget to saddle US taxpayers with spending on his border wall in search of $ 2 billion for further construction.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, NASA, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Nuclear Security Administration all see an increase. But with Trump striving to reduce Medicaid and change Medicare, he is proposing a budget that would break his 2016 campaign promise not to touch.