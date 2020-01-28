Trump's Middle East plan calls for Palestinian state and settlement freeze

WASHINGTON – US officials say President Donald Trump’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a state of Palestine with its capital in parts of East Jerusalem, ending speculation about if his administration, in preparing a proposal without the contribution of the Palestinian leadership, would abandon a “two-state resolution” to the conflict.

Officials say the plan to be released on Tuesday more than doubles the territory currently under Palestinian control, although it also recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the main settlement blocks in the West Bank, which the Palestinians will most likely oppose. The Palestinians have already rejected the proposal, accusing Trump of being partisan for Israel when he adopted policies that strengthen Israel at their expense.

The plan calls for a four-year freeze on the construction of new Israeli settlements, during which the details of a comprehensive deal would be negotiated, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity before Trump’s announcement. However, it was not immediately clear whether the freeze could be extended if a final agreement was not reached within four years.

The 50-page political plan goes further in concessions to the Palestinians than many analysts had thought likely. However, this would force them to accept conditions that they were unwilling to consider before, such as the acceptance of settlements in the West Bank. It is based on a 30-page economic plan for the West Bank and Gaza which was released last June and which the Palestinians also rejected,

Under the “vision of peace” on which Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, has been working for almost three years, the future Palestinian state would be made up of the West Bank and Gaza, linked by a combination of the following: above. ground roads and tunnels, officials said.

Officials said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political challenger in the March elections, Benny Gantz, approved the plan. Netanyahu will be alongside Trump as he unveils the plan at the White House.

The event comes as Trump’s removal trial continues in the Senate and Israeli parliament has scheduled a hearing to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity from criminal bribery charges. Netanyahu withdrew his request hours before the proceedings began, but the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, is still expected to meet. The body had probably voted against immunity, striking Netanyahu.

In preparation for the March 2 elections, Netanyahu called for annexing parts of the West Bank and imposing Israeli sovereignty on all of its settlements there. Israel captured the West Bank during the 1967 Middle East War, and the Jordan Valley in particular is considered a vital security asset.

Responsibility for security in the Jordan Valley would remain in the hands of Israel for the foreseeable future, but could be reduced as the nascent Palestinian state builds capacity, according to the terms of the plan, which stipulates that the creation of ‘A state will depend on the Palestinians’ compliance with the criteria of international governance. .

Officials said they expected negative responses from the Palestinians, as well as from Turkey and Iran, but hoped that Jordan and Egypt, the only two Arab nations to have signed peace treaties with Israel, would not categorically reject them. Officials said they expected Arabian Gulf states like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and others to welcome the plan with caution.

Jordan’s reaction, which would retain responsibility for the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as part of the plan, will be particularly significant, officials said, saying that Kushner and others are reaching out to Arab leaders before the deployment.

Palestinians view the West Bank as the heart of a future independent state and East Jerusalem as their capital. Most of the international community supports their position, but Trump has overturned decades of U.S. foreign policy by joining more openly with Israel. The centerpiece of his strategy was to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the American Embassy there. It also closed Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington and cut funding for Palestinian aid programs.

These policies have proven popular among evangelical and pro-Israel supporters of Trump and could give him a much-needed boost from his base as he prepares for a re-election battle this year.

But the Palestinians even refuse to speak to Trump and they call for support from Arab leaders. Palestinian leaders have also encouraged protests in the West Bank, raising fears that the announcement in Washington will spark a new wave of violence. Prior to the announcement, the IDF said it was strengthening infantry troops along the Jordan Valley.