Donald Trump’s legal department described the impeachment proceedings against the US president as “irrevocably flawed” before the trial begins tomorrow in the Senate.

The White House revealed its legal defense today, arguing that the Democrats mistakenly classified abuse of power as a criminal offense.

They will also say that there is no evidence to support claims that the president has threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine until he announces an investigation into Joe Biden’s son.

According to Trump’s team, Democrats “don’t have a single witness who claims to know directly that the resident has ever made such a condition.”

Trump’s lawyer team includes Alan Dershowitz, who advised the defense team on the OJ Simpson murder trial and represented the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He believes that neither abuse of power nor obstruction of Congress is a criminal offense since no crime has been committed and only a court, not Congress, should have the right to decide whether a President should release documents and provide witnesses ,

He said: “The two impeachment procedures do not meet the constitutional criteria.”

“The constitutional criteria are treason – nobody claimed to have committed treason; bribery – although bribery was discussed, he was not accused; or other ‘serious crimes and crimes’.

He said the argument was based on what he thought America’s ancestors meant and intended when they wrote the constitution and “differentiates the law from sin to crime”.

Main picture: US President Donald Trump returned to the White House yesterday from a campaign trip to Austin, Texas. Photo: AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta.