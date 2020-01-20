Trump's legal department officially responds to the Senate's request for impeachment

By Sarah Westwood and Joe Johns, CNN

(CNN) – Donald Trump’s team of lawyers submitted his formal response to the President’s summons to the Senate on Saturday evening, giving a first glimpse into the defense of the White House.

The answer, which called the articles “unconstitutional” and an attack on the Americans, was against both the charges in the articles and the litigation against Parliament’s impeachment investigation.

“President Trump categorically and clearly denies any allegation in either impeachment process,” the document said.

The legal team argues that the first impeachment article, the abuse of power, “does not provide for any crime at all, let alone” high crime and misdemeanor, “as required by the constitution.” The team cited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s repeated denial that he was under Trump’s pressure as evidence that Trump had not abused his power during the July 25 phone call.

The team pointed out that the President released transcripts of both the July 25 phone call and an earlier phone call on April 21 to argue that the talks were “perfectly legal, perfectly appropriate, and to promote our national interest.”

The legal team defending Trump against the second impeachment article, Congress’s disability, claimed that the government “adequately responded to these summonses and found their constitutional errors.”

The legal team highlighted the fact that House Democrats were not trying to enforce their subpoenas in court. Democrats said they decided against it because they didn’t want the investigation to stall in a month-long lawsuit when they felt they had enough evidence already.

The legal team expressed the White House’s refusal to participate in the impeachment investigation as an attempt to exercise its executive authority and accused the House of “circumventing our constitutional control system.”

House Democrats Argue Trump Threatens “National Security”

Meanwhile, House Democrats released their arguments on why President Donald Trump should be removed from office by the Senate in the upcoming impeachment process on Saturday, and called on the Senate to “remove the threat the President posed to America’s national security”.

The impeachment officials from the House of Representatives submitted their court hearing to the Senate. This summary explained why the house had initiated two impeachment proceedings against Trump for abuse of power and Congress’ disability last month, before the trial began next week.

“President Trump’s behavior is Framer’s worst nightmare,” the managers wrote.

The property managers have directly contacted the senators who will act as jurors in the impeachment proceedings.

“History will judge each senator’s willingness to defy political differences, be honest about the facts, and defend the constitution,” the managers wrote. “The outcome of this process will determine whether future generations will enjoy a secure democracy in which the president is not a king and in which no one, especially the president, is above the law.”

Trump’s legal department

A source near the White House who speaks regularly to Donald Trump said the president was “distracted” by the impeachment process that starts on Tuesday, and told people around him in Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening Florida that he “can’t” understand why he’s being charged. ‘

“Why are you doing this to me,” the source quoted Trump repeatedly.

Trump told his associates and allies that he wanted a “high profile” legal team that could appear on television. It’s easy who Trump is, the source continued, adding that Trump loves having people on TV who work for him.

This may partly explain why Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz have been added to the legal team representing the president.

Starr, the stubborn prosecutor whose work led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, and Dershowitz, the constitutional lawyer, will join the White House Press Secretary’s defense team along with Robert Ray, Starr’s successor in the Office of Independent Counsel during the Clinton administration Stephanie Grisham said in a statement earlier.

The three experienced lawyers are expected to join a legal team led by Cipollone and Sekulow. They are still expected to make statements in the Senate on behalf of the President.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump’s longtime personal adviser to Jane Raskin, and lawyer Eric Herschmann will also join the President’s impeachment team, Grisham said. Everyone is expected to have a speaking role, the people familiar with the matter told CNN.

