Trump's legal department initiates impeachment proceedings

In his impeachment proceedings against the Senate, United States President Donald Trump’s lawyers said that Democrats’ efforts to dismiss the president could be a dangerous precedent in an election year.

Pat Cipollone, chief of the defense team in the White House, told the senators that they would deny voters the right to vote in the Trump presidential election on November 3 if they found him guilty and were now ousting him.

In just the third impeachment case against the President in US history earlier this week, Democrats argued that Trump should be removed to encourage Ukraine to interfere in the elections.

Trump is said to have put pressure on the Ukrainian leader to spot former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate for 2020.

The defense averted this argument of interference in Saturday’s elections against the Democrats by warning against removing a president less than 10 months before the decision on a second term for the American people.

“With all the talk about dialing problems … they are here to cause the most massive voting problem in American history and we cannot allow that to happen,” Cipollone told the senators.

“It would violate our constitution. It would hurt our history. This would violate our future commitments, ”he said.

Any fair person watching the Senate trial today could see how unfairly I was treated and that this is indeed the totally bogus impeachment EVERYONE, including the Democrats, really knows it is. That should never happen again!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2020

The democratically led House of Representatives last month indicted Mr. Trump for abuse of power and congressional obstruction, thereby preparing the trial in the Republican-led Senate.

It is expected that Mr. Trump will be acquitted in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote is required to convict and remove a president.

No Republican senator has spoken out in favor of Mr Trump’s fall.

The Democrats’ main focus was on a phone call last July in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden for unsubstantiated allegations of corruption.

Democrats claim that Trump tried to dirty Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, to help the president win a second term.

Democratic MP Adam Schiff, chief prosecutor, told senators this week that the pressure campaign against Ukraine was a “corrupt plan” in which Trump temporarily also provided nearly $ 400 million in military aid ($ 586 million). Dollars) froze for Ukraine.

Mr. Trump is also accused of hindering Congress by asking officials to ignore requests to testify or provide documents for a house investigation into the Ukraine affair.

Mr Cipollone said that Mr Trump’s vote out in November would mean “having to tear down all the ballot papers in this country on their own initiative to take that decision away from the American people.”

“They are asking you to do something very, very consistent and I would tell you … very, very dangerous,” he said.

Closing the opening arguments on Friday, Mr. Schiff warned that Mr. Trump would abuse his power again unless he was removed from office.

He urged Republican senators to show “real political courage” and support a democratic motion to find more witnesses later in the process.

Mr. Trump denies any wrongdoing.