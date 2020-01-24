Trump's lawyers lie about the meaning of impeachment

While Donald Trump boasts of rigging his own impeachment lawsuit, since “Honestly, we have all the equipment. They don’t have the equipment, “his lawyers lie about what is impeachment and who is rigging it.

The first argument in their brief to the Senate, signed by Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, and White House lawyer, Pat Cipollone, is that the indictment lacked due process and was “rigged.” Specifically, they say on the first page, “the process that has the articles here has violated all of the precedents and every principle of fairness has followed charge investigations for over 150 years. “

Overall, in a 110-page brief, they make this statement on 43 pages (1, 4-8, 21-23, 37-42, 46-47, 53-54, 55-80). They say the “rigged” process justifies the White House’s refusal to comply with subpoenas for the documents, the refusal of key officials to testify on executive privilege grounds, and the withholding of the evidence that Trump boasted about today.

And they argue, because “The House indictment investigation was irreparably flawed” (p. 4), that the Senate should not even trust its results. No due process – no valid fees.

The only problem is that it is totally wrong, and they know it.

The American Constitution, as well as more than two hundred years of established laws and traditions, is exceptionally clear: impeachment is not a conviction. The indictment is an indictment.

Article I, section 2, grants the Chamber “the sole power to indict”. And article I, section 3, grants to the Senate “the only power to judge all the indictments”.

In other words, the Chamber acts as a prosecutor and a grand jury, and the Senate acts as a court and a trial jury, the chief judge presiding as a judge. An indictment is not a verdict; it’s a charge.

Again, that’s all constitutional law and criminal law, 101.

When a prosecutor or grand jury decides to charge someone, the accused does not have the same rights to due process as those they enjoy in a criminal trial. The accused is not even yet an accused. If there is one, the grand jury works closely with the prosecutor, which would be scandalously inappropriate during a trial. Counsel for non-accused may not participate at all. The rules of evidence are much broader than what would be allowed during a trial. It is still due process, but it is due process very different from that given to the accused.

In short, the process leading to an indictment is completely different from the process leading to a conviction or an acquittal. Sekulow and Cipollone’s argument is simply wrong.

Now, is it just confusion on their part? Or maybe a question of interpretation?

No chance.

Again, none of this is ambiguous at all. The Chamber charges, the Senate condemns (or not). It’s that simple.

Which means Trump’s lawyers are willfully mistaken and brazenly deny what impeachment means for several reasons.

First, of course, is politics. Polls show, depressingly, that Americans have long made a decision about impeachment and that their opinions almost exactly follow their opinions on Donald Trump. Even more depressing, almost all American senators, who, despite having sworn to hear the matter impartially, respected their party’s positions with only a few minor deviations.

In the Republican narrative, dismissal was a political punch devoid of substance or law. And to say that the process was unfair, with a conclusion predetermined by partisan inquisitors, supports this story.

Second, the assertion that impeachment has been violated is at the heart of Trump’s defense against the second article of impeachment, which accuses him of obstructing Congress.

Never before, neither in Watergate, nor in the dismissal of Clinton, has the White House ever so boldly and completely refused to cooperate in an investigation into the dismissal of Congress.

Indeed, as others have noted, current judge Brett Kavanaugh and Trump lawyer Ken Starr argued in 1998 that President Clinton’s mere delay in providing the information requested by Congress was in itself an impenetrable crime. The Trump administration, on the other hand, refused to provide it.

Indeed, if Clinton had followed Trump’s example, there would have been no reason for his removal, since his predicate offense was under oath when it was first filed by Starr and Kavanaugh. They set the trap for perjury and Clinton fell into it.

Trump, along with several White House officials, completely defied their assignments.

Now, in terms of realpolitik, it doesn’t matter why the White House anticipates this unprecedented constitutional crisis. Fox News will parrot anything the Trump administration says (or, in some cases, vice versa), and people will believe anything they want to believe.

But in terms of providing at least some semblance of legal defense in the impeachment trial, the assertion that the impeachment process was disloyal work is at least some sort of argument. It was not a fair game, say Trump’s lawyers, so we were right not to play it.

Again, they know it is a lie. Everyone knows it’s a lie. But it’s a useful lie, and they repeat it over and over.

Finally, the deliberate confusion of the indictment and the trial helps the majority of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, to deprive the actual trial of everything that a trial usually involves, such as witnesses and a full set of evidence.

Indeed, based on the rules adopted during a political party vote on Wednesday, the Senate will not even appear documents that the White House refused to provide to the House, such as documents from the State Department, Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Defense.

Well, McConnell has said many times, the House has had its chance.

Now, in any normal criminal trial, the judge and jury receive all of the relevant evidence, not just the evidence gathered by the prosecutor before the indictment. The very notion is absurd.

But if the real trial has already taken place in the House, the Senate trial is … what exactly? A new trial? A call? I’m not really sure exactly, but it is certainly not an appropriate trial where all of the evidence is admitted and assessed.

Ironically, the claim that the House “rigged” their process therefore justifies McConnell’s decision to “rig” the Senate.

Of course, this word “rigged” was a favorite word of Donald Trump long before the drama of impeachment began. Before being surprised by winning the 2016 elections, he already called it “rigged”. It is a convenient rhetoric, designating a conspiracy (rigged by whom?) And preventively denying defeat.

Now, however, the word “rigged” has become a legal argument in the greatest constitutional crisis our country has ever known. It is used to justify a brazen challenge to the constitutional order and to advocate for a categorical rejection of the articles of impeachment. It is a weapon against democracy.

.