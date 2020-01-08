Trump's Iran strike again leaves anti-war Republicans like Rand Paul in the cold

Loading...

The Trump era was supposed to be bottom-up for Republicans like Kentucky’s Senator Rand Paul, who had tried unsuccessfully for years to win the bitter internal debate of the GOP over American entanglements in the Middle East.

Under the banner of “America First,” candidate Trump has promised to implement a nationalist foreign policy by ending wars abroad and refocusing on national priorities instead.

But a few days after President Trump ordered a drone strike to kill a great Iranian general – raising widespread fears of total war – Paul found himself in a familiar place that libertarian-minded Republicans hoped to leave behind : the minority.

On Tuesday afternoon, Paul was the only Senate Republican to openly support a measure to restrict Trump’s power to wage war on Iran; his usual bunch of non-interventionist lawmakers generally remained on the sidelines. Meanwhile, rivals like hawkish Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Shot him on Twitter for claiming that the death of General Qassem Soleimani amounted to “the death of diplomacy.”

While Paul was traveling alone to the Senate on Tuesday, The Daily Beast asked him if the strike meant that Trump had finally turned away from the America First platform he was running on. “I think the president’s feelings are still against the great earth wars,” replied Paul. “I think he really, really believes that the war in Iraq was a mistake. Whether it is compatible or not with the escalation of things with Iran, I think time will tell. My fear is that the escalation of things with Iran may have the same repercussions as the war with Iraq. “

Trump’s decision to dismiss Soleimani is among the most important of his presidency; in the area of ​​foreign policy, it is the most daring in a series of decisions that have seen the president take the most hawkish direction that his party has historically preferred. Since taking office, Trump has vetoed legislation to end US participation in the civil war in Yemen, ordered military strikes against the Syrian regime in 2017 and 2018, and has not kept its promises to end American participation in Afghanistan under substantial pressure from allies like Graham.

For the warmongering side, the Soleimani strike presents another important piece of evidence that Trump simply reflects consensus within his party. “I would reject the idea that there is a split on this particular issue within the GOP,” said a senior Republican House official. “You have all the Republicans and the president on one side, and Rand on the other.”

Others, who openly supported Trump’s foreign brand on America’s foreign policy first, argued that the Soleimani strike was not inconsistent with this goal. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), a libertarian-minded conservative who often joins Paul in foreign policy votes, said the move does not mean that Trump has become an interventionist. “He is looking to strike harder to protect a narrow set of American interests,” Lee said in a statement to the Daily Beast. “He does not seek to save the world through the extensive involvement of the United States.”

In a speech to the nation on Wednesday morning, Trump tried to find that exact balance, telling the Americans that war was not on the horizon and declaring that the withdrawal of Soleimani was necessary to avoid new conflicts. He also called Iran’s victory a response by launching missiles at US military targets in Iraq – but without causing casualties – on Tuesday evening, saying that “Iran appears to be withdrawing, which is good for all parties involved. ”

Instead of coming out of the potential conflict, however, Trump has returned to the so-called years of “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, announcing new “punitive economic sanctions” on the Iranian economy. “These powerful sanctions will remain in effect until Iran changes its behavior,” said Trump.

Still, some non-interventionists still believe that Trump’s end-of-war instincts have not changed and will not change, which means that every day offers them a new opportunity to win it. “I don’t think there is any kind of comfort in believing that Hillary Clinton would have been less belligerent in the Middle East,” said Paul. “So I always hope for the best.”

A close Trump confidant, Representative Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) Has not been a hawk during his tenure. The congressman, who is leaving the Capitol soon for a job to divulge with Trump, is certain that the president also remains in this camp.

“I know he’s in this space,” Meadows told the Daily Beast on Tuesday. “I don’t think so – I know he’s in this space.”

But if Trump’s foreign policy decisions are, as Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) joked, seemingly the most influenced by “the last person who speaks to him,” the hawks seem ready to prevail. Almost no legislator, even those who led a party, was informed before the American strike on Soleimani – but Graham, perhaps the most hawkish member of the Senate, was. And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has long argued for an aggressive stance against Iran, had for months urged Trump to withdraw Soleimani.

It’s people like Pompeo – whom Paul called “shameless Iranian hawk” and “defender of regime change” – who Paul says are to blame for the reasons the president continues to make decisions that don’t don’t seem to reflect his non-interventionist instinct.

“The president says their goal is not to change the regime and I believe him when he says it,” said Paul, “but I don’t know if it’s the same policy as Pompeo or (the former advisor to national security John) Bolton advocated. I don’t think there has ever been someone he has appointed who truly reflects his position. “

This leaves an increasingly lonely group like Paul trying to champion the cause of Capitol Hill while balancing their own political imperatives.

“I feel a bit for Senator Paul,” said John Glaser, director of foreign policy for the libertarian think tank Cato Institute. “He is forced by his constituents in the country. At the same time, he also knows that, since he has the ear of the president, he has at least the possibility of influencing politics in the direction he wishes. “

Paul and others certainly intend to continue to plead this cause – but as possible hostilities with Iran loom, the vast majority of the Congressional GOP strive to show that it is fully behind Trump. Right now, that means voting against measures in both chambers to block the president’s ability to wage war on Iran.

Votes on the same subject were taken last year, and a number of Republicans joined most Democrats to send a message that Trump could not bypass Congress in war matters. In the Senate, seven GOP senators voted to limit the president’s war powers over Iran; in the House, 27 Republicans did it.

When the Senate resumes this legislation – Kaine forces a vote in the coming days – the number of Republicans voting to curb Trump will be reduced. Wednesday, Paul is the only yes; Lee, the ideologically closest to him in the room, said Tuesday he would vote no, citing problems with some of the claims made in Kaine’s bill. In the House, meanwhile, some GOP members are optimistic that few, if any, of their members will vote yes when Representative Ro Khanna’s (D-CA) war on Iran bill is introduced this week for a vote. another vote.

Republican most aligned with Paul in the House, Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY), told the Daily Beast that he would “probably” vote for the Khanna amendment. But he also expressed a desire to move forward: “I would love to see us put an end to the current comings and goings, call it a day and start planning our withdrawal from the Middle East,” he said. -he declares.

The management of GOP may not be enough, depending on what happens next. Some of those who applauded the Soleimani decision, however, do not wish to see a broader escalation on Iran.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), a first-year Republican who praised the President’s rhetoric on the United States’ removal from the Middle East wars, said that the strike by Soleimani was consistent with an anti-terrorist mission limited. But, he said, “I don’t like the long tendency of several months to send more and more troops to Central Command … So I keep my eye on and I think we have to be careful to that.”

For now, the hawks seemed reluctant to gloat over the fact that they had outpaced their rivals – not even representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), who had an epic fight on Twitter with Paul in September over the issue of find out which of their foreign policy views Trump has actually held. Cheney, surfacing on a GOP primary era Trump tweet, slamming Paul, called the senator “big loser” and joked that his motto “seems to be terrorists first, America second” .

Asked by the Daily Beast on Tuesday whether Trump had come completely, Cheney simply said that the president had made the right call to eliminate Soleimani, refusing to get involved in the GOP foreign policy debate to which she had participated last year.

This reluctance could stem from the fact that, ultimately, even allies close to Trump are unsure of what the President will do next on a given day or subject. “Trying to define Trump absolutely on one side or the other,” said GOP aide to the House, “is a crazy race.”

—With reports from Betsy Swan

