WASHINGTON – President Trump’s speech Wednesday on Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes on two US bases could be read in several ways. The traditional newspapers will publish the raw information they contained: no American or Iraqi victims of the attack, more economic sanctions against Iran, and that Iran “seems to be withdrawing”.

But Trump’s 15-minute speech was also a glimpse of the confused mind of a commander-in-chief with no set of guiding principles and no clear idea of ​​where he wants to take the country and why. His speech was contradictory and discordant, a hodgepodge of heartbeats, a dubious story, Pentagon bumps and empty calls for peace.

It seemed crib of this famous maxim from the Vietnam War – you have to destroy the village to save it – when he mentioned Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the non-proliferation agreement concluded by the Obama administration and the Iranian government in 2015. Known as the Common Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, l The agreement lifted some economic sanctions against Iran if the country agreed to limit its development of nuclear weapons material.

In his speech, Trump called the Iranian nuclear deal “very flawed” while saying he

“Soon expires anyway and gives Iran a clear and fast path to nuclear breakthrough.” But in the same breath, he called on the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and China – all signatories to the agreement – to work together to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. “They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal,” he said. “We must all work together to reach an agreement with Iran that will make the world a safer and more peaceful place.”

This is exactly what the Iranian deal was supposed to do – and there are many indications that it worked.

Next, Trump touted the $ 2.5 trillion his administration spent on rebuilding the U.S. military, adding, “Our missiles are big, powerful, precise, deadly and fast.” Comments like these should prick the ears of any Trump supporter who took him home. word when, as a candidate, he pledged to spend less, not more, on the military and supported excessive defense spending for political ends as a prime example of the Washington swamp. Now, with an ex-lobbyist from arms contractor Raytheon as the Secretary of Defense, Trump is too keen to pour bottomless sums of money into defense spending and brag about the size of American missiles.

He used his speech to announce additional “punitive” economic sanctions against Iran, but gave no details on the appearance of these sanctions. And how many times has Trump rolled out a new policy just to keep it from happening?

Of course, the speech could have been much worse. Trump could have yielded to his lowest impulses and announced new strikes on Iran, or a massive influx of American troops, the style of war in Iraq, leading to a total war. He did not do it. He does not deserve the merit of not having dangerously intensified a conflict which he has provoked, but this cannot be overlooked in his remarks.

If you were to find a guideline in his speech, it could have been Trump’s insistence – as he does in any public appearance – to throw red meat at his diehard supporters. Bomb hawks all struggled to kill one of the world’s most notorious terrorists in Qasem Soleimani (although there is little evidence that the withdrawal of Soleimani, whose replacement was appointed a few hours after his death makes the world safer.).

The isolationists and America Firsters have heard the president complain about why we don’t need oil from the Middle East because we produce enough more than oil here in the United States. And Obama’s reflective enemies listened to Trump sack one of the last administration’s iconic political achievements, a deal that many experts believe would have made the world a safer place.

From Iran’s point of view, or that of anyone who does not like violent death, all of this is confusing. Trump’s speech called on Iranian leaders to embrace the international community and collaborate on mutual interests. This is a laudable end goal, and one that Trump can pursue by not engaging in further violence after Iran’s missile strike overnight. But so many of Trump’s actions – breaking the nuclear deal, murdering a senior official, perpetual militarism – are going in the opposite direction. If the end result was the stick of sanctions and the carrot of cooperation, could we not have achieved it without having previously led two powerful countries to the precipice of total war?

But when the ego dictates foreign policy, that’s what you get. A president who has no vision of the world faces no constraints on what he can and cannot say. Except that it’s hard to say that none of us are safer because of it.