Trump's Iran merger just handed the Middle East over to China

The US military on Monday informed the Iraqi government that US forces will begin their withdrawal from that country, 16 years after the “shock and fear” of our 2003 invasion. Also on Monday, the US military said the letter announcing the departure had been published in error and did not reflect American policy. Also on Monday, the Chinese ambassador met with the Iraqi prime minister and informed him that China would be willing to provide military support to that country if it wished.

The last of these three stories shows how a superpower behaves in its ascendancy. The other two are just a lower comedy of the people who are currently bringing you the national security policy of the United States.

The juxtaposition is not an accident, but it can hardly be said that all of this was intentional on the part of the United States government. Following the January 3 attack that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel American troops from the country. This was just one of the many unintended consequences of the Soleimani attack. In just three days, there were many.

