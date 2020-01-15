Trump's indictment: former house director Chris Cannon tells it all

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Congressman Chris Cannon, a director of the Republican House who helped prosecute the second impeachment in U.S. history, has some advice for those taking on the same task against the President Donald Trump:

Do not do it.

But his advice is not for reasons you might think.

Of course, the intoxicating task was a lot of work that took the life of the second term Republican. The multiple television appearances have always marked him as a “hard” fire-spitting conservative. And the frustrations of negotiating with Senate leaders who wanted a speedy trial instead of a full disclosure of evidence almost forced him to resign from the post he shared with 12 other people, including now Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Who will now sit as a juror instead of a prosecutor.

“It was totally and uncontrollably ad hoc,” said Cannon of the six-week trial that ended with President Bill Clinton acquitted of both perjury and obstruction of justice in 1999.

So why does Cannon think the seven members of Democratic House appointed on Wednesday as deputy directors should refuse the high-level post of suing Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress?

“None of these indictments have substance. In other words, if you applied these two sections retroactively to every president, including George Washington, they would have been removed from office, ”says Cannon.

The 69-year-old lawyer and businessman still lives in Utah and has preferred to remain “under the radar” since he lost his nomination for a sixth term in 2008. But like many supporters of the president, he firmly believes that Trump did. nothing worthy of the impeachment and the trial, which should begin next week and should lead to the acquittal of the third president deposed in the history of the country by the Senate.

Cannon recently spoke to Deseret News, recalling his role as Speaker of the House, sharing his complaints about the process and arguing that Presidential recall trials are not built to get the truth. And other media may be seeking his opinions in the coming days and weeks. On Wednesday, he appeared on both CNN and KSL radio to discuss the upcoming impeachment trial.

“I am ready to do it because it is important for the American people to understand,” he said.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Deseret News: You were a first-year congressman when you sat on the Judicial Committee for the recall hearings. Were you surprised to be appointed director of the impeachment trial?

Chris Cannon: The Republicans of the judicial commission were in charge of the dismissal, so we all talked about it. I don’t remember who suggested what, but there was a series of discussions about what to do and who would do it and my name appeared and I agreed. (Committee Chair) Henry Hyde wanted representative Jim Rogan (from California) and me. We were young and quite aggressive and that’s how it went. I was the only member of the indictment team who had not been a prosecutor or even a litigant. I was a lawyer and had made a small litigation, but not much.

DN: So what were your responsibilities as a person responsible for dismissal?

CC: Well, there really was no division of responsibilities, except to a very minor degree. But one of the roles I played was that the Senate had determined how they wanted our case to be presented and I was probably the main voice of the opposition. (The majority leader in the Senate) Trent Lott and (the senator) Rick Santorum came and met the 13 managers and Henry Hyde returned the debate to me so I argued with Rick and Trent quite aggressively. It was an intense discussion, and then there was a 13-0 vote not to make a presentation as the Senate wanted. But Henry Hyde decided to join the Senate. What happened then is apparently what will happen in this trial (oral argument and opening questions, then decision to possibly call witnesses). I thought it was an abomination at the time and is now the norm. So for Democrats, complaining about the failure to gather evidence during the impeachment process is hilarious for me.

DN: What was your specific concern that prompted you to threaten to resign?

CC: In the indictment of judges, these hearings are real trials. The judge can ask questions to witnesses and prosecutors can cross-examine witnesses, etc. This is where you get the truth. The removal of a president is of course very different because of the national interest. It is not a trial. It was totally and uncontrollably ad hoc. There was no consistency. As the questions went on, the affair grew. But no one could say, “Oh my God, did he say that? It’s crazy! “None of this has ever happened. You have had 13 different people describe the President’s actions in 13 different ways based on questions asked by random senators, so you really can’t say that is the case.

DN; What prevented you from resigning?

CC: I wrote to Henry and told him that I was going to resign because it was not a fair trial. It was not a trial at all. Henry Hyde was a great man and he said, “I ask you as a personal favor not to resign.” I told him directly, because of the esteem in which I held him, I would not resign. But the trial was not a reasonable trial and the one the Senate is going to have is only reasonable because it is the precedent. It’s a good way to end this.

DN: In retrospect, would it have been better not to have 13 different managers each giving opening and closing statements?

CC: The opening and closing speeches were not orchestrated or coordinated. But they were powerful, especially taken together as a whole. That said, I think you are better off with one eloquent speaker who can powerfully bring the whole room together,

DN: Was there such a speaker on your team?

CC: I would say laughing, but this is clearly not the case. We had a group of very eloquent guys. Henry Hyde was very thoughtful and eloquent when he pitched. But in a short speech, it’s hard to make your point in order to reach the audience.

DN: What argument did you put forward in your opening and closing statements?

CC: It was very different from other managers. I challenged the way the Senate conducted the trial, that it was impossible to present arguments that would force senators to consider the crimes that the President (Clinton) had committed and the weight that had for society as a whole. In my presentation to the House, I played a video of President John F. Kennedy saying, “If I do not abide by my oath of office, then this great constitutional system under which we live will begin to collapse.” I believe this is deeply true. And it was the duty of the Senate to examine this effect.

DN: What Role Will Chief Justice John Roberts Play in the Trial?

CC: He chairs. In the case of Chief Justice William Rehnquist, who presided over the Clinton trial, he said almost nothing, did almost nothing, intervened almost zero. When senators asked questions, they submitted them to the Chief Justice who read the questions. One of the parties in the presidential group or our group had to respond, and then the other party had a chance to respond. And it was the trial. Not exactly how you could get the truth from people ..

DN: What should people be aware of when watching or reading the trial that they would not otherwise notice?

CCThe reason the President wants a trial to call witnesses is because he is convinced that the American people understand that the Democrats have lousy and thin allegations against him and that he will be justified. He would very much like his lawyer to cross-examine new witnesses whom the Chamber did not consider worthy of calling or prosecuting. I think (the majority leader in the Senate) Mitch McConnell thinks that he cannot control it and that is some kind of control. And he will want to do away with as little disruption as possible. I think the Senate will go ahead with its rules based on the precedent of Clinton’s removal from office and do away with it and make it disappear from our faces.

DN: Was there a moment in the trial that left its mark on you 20 years later?

CC: I cannot think of a particular time, but I will say that the people who defended Clinton had a very difficult task and they managed it wonderfully well. They handled the case on a case-by-case basis in a very practical manner.

DN: Do you remember how you felt during the vote? Did you feel like you lost or failed?

CC: It was a great relief that we got 50 votes on one of the articles (obstruction of justice). Personally, I thought it was a failure because we hadn’t managed the process in the sense that we hadn’t hired enough people to gather corroborative evidence. We did not take the initiative to investigate. We didn’t have a strategy to do press. I literally did half of all the TV shows that were made because I wanted to. And my reputation in Utah went down because of that and people considered me to be a tough and negative person. I have expressed my views on removal as aggressively as I deemed appropriate. But we had more politically vulnerable managers and the process is political, after all.