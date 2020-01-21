Trump's impeachment process with rules struggle to begin long days

WASHINGTON (AP) – The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are expected to take place at the Capitol. It is controversial whether he should be dismissed because he is exerting pressure on Ukraine to investigate his democratic rivals and hampering the subsequent Congress investigation.

As the Senate meets with Chief Justice John Roberts, a first test will take place on Tuesday afternoon, at which the session will open to vote on the proposed rules for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s debate.

More than the process is at stake: Trump’s presidency is at stake, and the nation is deeply divided just a few weeks before the first democratic presidential competitions.

To complicate matters, four presidential candidates act as juries in the Senate process, which will keep them out of the campaign.

On the eve of the trial, the Republican leader offered a condensed calendar for the opening speech, just two days for each side, when Trump’s lawyers argued for the swift rejection of the “flimsy” allegations against the president and acquittal.

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and harshly,” wrote the president’s lawyers in their first full filing on Monday. “The articles should be rejected and the president immediately acquitted.”

Democrats, like the House prosecutors practiced late into the night in the Senate, vowed to appeal a quick trial when they pushed for new witnesses and documents.

Democratic Senate chairman Chuck Schumer warned of a “cover-up” of McConnell’s plan, which could lead to consecutive 12-hour days.

“It is clear that Senator McConnell has a very difficult time obtaining witnesses and documents and intends to speed up the process,” said Schumer. He called the proposed rules a “national disgrace”.

The first days of the trial are expected to get involved in procedural movements on the Senate floor or, more likely, behind closed doors, as the senators do not have to make a speech during the trial.

The senators are only ready for the third impeachment process against the president in US history, which takes place just a few weeks before the first 2020 elections. Four senators are running for the Democratic nomination.

Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermonter, told followers in Des Moines that they had to carry the ball for him while he took his place in Washington.

The Iowa Caucuses are in less than two weeks.

Trump is now at a global conference in Davos, Switzerland. His White House said McConnell’s proposed rules protected Trump’s rights to a fair trial.

Eric Ueland, director of legislative affairs for the White House, said the White House was looking forward to “vigorously defending the facts and the process as quickly as possible and acquiring an acquittal as soon as possible.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also be absent and will lead a bipartisan delegation of congresses to Poland and Israel to commemorate the 75 years since Auschwitz liberation at the end of World War II.

She issued a statement Tuesday telling McConnell’s proposed ground rules as “fraud” because the schedule was tight and there was no guarantee that witnesses would be called or evidence gathered by Parliament would be included in the Senate process.

“The GOP chairman of the Senate chose to cover up the president instead of honoring his oath to the constitution,” said Pelosi.

House Democrats charged the Republican president with two charges last month: abuse of power by holding back U.S. military aid to Ukraine when he urged the country to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstructing Congress by refusing to to cooperate in their investigations.

The Constitution gives the House the sole power to sentence a President and the Senate to a final judgment by acting as a court for impeachment.

The President appointed eight House Republicans, some of his keenest defenders, to a special team late Monday to collect support outside the Senate Chamber before the General Court.

McConnell is looking for a quick trial and acquittal, and since the Republicans hold the Senate majority, the process proposal is likely to be approved by the Senators in the President’s Party.

The Republican leader had promised to lay down rules similar to those of the last trial against President Bill Clinton in 1999, but his resolution was crucially divergent, which could worry some senators from both parties.

After the four days of the opening disputes, the senators are given up to 16 hours for questions to the prosecutor and the defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then is it decided whether other witnesses should be brought in or not.

At the end of the deliberations, the Senate would then vote on each impeachment article.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah emailed his voters that he was on board McConnell’s resolution, even though he said the allegations against Trump were “extremely serious.” Did the president abuse his office for personal political reasons and did he do so? hinder Congress’s investigation by blocking subpoenas? “

Romney is one of a small number of Republican senators who want to testify testimony and documents that were not part of Parliament’s impeachment investigation, but will likely cast their vote later.

While security measures in the Capitol were tightened, the House prosecutors, led by Secret Service Committee chairman Adam Schiff, set out on Monday through crowds of tourists in the rotunda to visit the Senate Chamber.

The White House legal team, led by Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, soon followed.

Four television monitors were set up in the Senate Chamber, showing statements, exhibits and possibly tweets or other social media recorded by a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to do so.

In their own registration on Monday, the prosecutors of the House of Representatives made new demands for a fair trial. “President Trump claims that his impeachment process is a partisan joke. He’s wrong,” the prosecutors wrote.

The House Democrats said the President could not act in either direction – he rejected the facts of the case, but also opposed Congress’s summons for witnesses and testimonies.

“Senators must honor their own oath by holding a fair trial with all relevant evidence,” they wrote.

The White House document released on Monday states that the two charges against the President are not criminal acts.

The impeachment investigation, which was based on Trump’s request that the Ukrainian president launch an investigation into democratic rival Biden, was never alleged to have found out the truth.

The House Democrats called Trump’s behavior in their first weekend trial, the constitution’s “worst nightmare.”

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a US election for his personal political gain,” the prosecutor wrote. “

But Trump’s team claimed that it would not be punishable even if Trump misused his power to detain Ukrainian military aid for failing to violate a particular criminal law.

No president has ever been removed from office. With a Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to achieve the two-thirds required for a conviction.

Even if that were the case, the White House team argued that it was an “unconstitutional conviction” because the impeachment procedures were too broad.