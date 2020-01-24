Trump's impeachment process: house managers summarizing arguments

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – House of Representatives impeachment officials will summarize their arguments in the impeachment proceedings against President Trump on Friday.
The seven Democrats serving as prosecutors have filed their lawsuit against the President in the past two days. They still have eight hours from their assigned 24 hours.
So far, the prosecutors have focused their arguments on how they say President Trump misused his power. They also asked Senate members to allow new witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to testify in the trial.
President Trump’s legal team takes office on Saturday and will take action against the impeachment process. They also have 24 hours to present their case within three days.
Nexstar offers you complete coverage of the impeachment process. Our reporting continues on Friday at 12:50 p.m. ET with the political reporter Evan Donovan and the DC correspondent Jessi Turnure.
LEARN MORE ABOUT IMPEACHMENT COVERAGE:
- Property managers present case for Trump’s indictment
- Trump process: property managers begin filing impeachment proceedings
- Trump impeachment process: Senate debates rules, procedures before opening statements
- Chief Justice, senators sworn in for Trump’s impeachment process
- The impeachment proceedings delivered to the Senate are officially scheduled to begin on Tuesday
- Trump sued for abuse of power and allegations of disability
- House accuses President Donald Trump of 2 articles
- Justice Committee approves impeachment proceedings against President Trump
- The marathon day of the deliberations ends with a shocking attempt to postpone the impeachment vote
- The Justice Committee begins deliberating on impeachment proceedings
- Committee questions Republican democratic councils as impeachment vote nears
- The judicial committee deals with 4 legal scholars in the impeachment investigation
- Fiona Hill and David Holmes testify in public hearings
- Conclusion: Hale & Cooper testify from Sondland for seven hours after a bomb attack
- Hearings and analysis of impeachment against Trump: Williams, Vindman, Volker and Morrison testify
- Impeachment Hearings Day 2: Testimony and Analysis
- Cancellation of the first day of public impeachment hearings