Trump's impeachment process: house managers summarizing arguments

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – House of Representatives impeachment officials will summarize their arguments in the impeachment proceedings against President Trump on Friday.

The seven Democrats serving as prosecutors have filed their lawsuit against the President in the past two days. They still have eight hours from their assigned 24 hours.

So far, the prosecutors have focused their arguments on how they say President Trump misused his power. They also asked Senate members to allow new witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney to testify in the trial.

President Trump’s legal team takes office on Saturday and will take action against the impeachment process. They also have 24 hours to present their case within three days.

Nexstar offers you complete coverage of the impeachment process.

