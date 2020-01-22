Trump's impeachment proceedings: opening disputes expected after more than 12-hour debate about rules

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The United States Senate voted on Tuesday to reject proposals to summon new witnesses and documents for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, based on party politics.

After the rules and procedures are in place, the process will begin seriously with opening arguments expected on Wednesday afternoon.

The Senate discussed the rules and procedures for impeachment for more than 12 hours. The debate started on Tuesday afternoon, but continued into the early hours of Wednesday with a vote to approve the proposed resolution, which will not take place until around 2 a.m. ET.

The decision by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the seven House Representatives will have 24 hours to submit their case within three days. The President’s Legal Department then has 24 hours to present the defense within three days.

Most of the court’s hours on Tuesday were spent discussing amendments to the resolution proposed by Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer. A total of eleven amendments have been proposed to summon new documents and witnesses for more information during a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky. All proposed changes were rejected by the party.

Nexstar offers you complete coverage of the impeachment process. Our reporting continues on Wednesday at 12:50 p.m. ET with digital anchor JB Biunno, political reporter Evan Donovan and DC correspondent Jessi Turnure.

